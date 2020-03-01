Sandy Parrill: Thyme marches on

As a voraciously reading child, the first time I came across the quote from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by playwright William Shakespeare, “I know a bank where the wild thyme blows, where cowslips and the nodding violet grows,” I was hooked. I could shut my eyes and be transported to lie in the sun on that mossy river bank, breathing in thyme-scented air, weaving crowns of violets and dreaming of fairies. As I grew older, I began a lifelong love affair with historical novels depicting marvelous gardens behind monastery walls, French and English kitchen gardens, and the enchanting world of herbs. I bookmarked, read and reread every passage until the pages were worn thin and the ink grown faint, savoring every detail until I could once more close my eyes and go there to the heady, pungent aroma of thyme under hot sun, the taste of savory herbs in the air and my ears filled with the droning of bees as they flew, dusted and laden with golden pollen, from flowers to bee skep.
The first garden I planted 31 years ago at Chaos (but it didn’t know it was supposed to be Chaos then; it thought it was a well-mannered garden and should behave like one, and I thought so too) was my herb garden. Laid out neatly a la parterre with eight triangular sections set in gravel paths, it was edged in stone around a central circle containing a basket shaped topiary sculpted with clipped privet and filled with fragrant purple petunias. I started with common herbs; parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme (as in medieval canticle “Scarborough Faire,” though that has nothing to do with gardening). I added chives, angelica, lavender, dill and Mediterranean culinary herbs: Italian oregano, rosemary, basil, savory, marjoram, dittany and sage. Black-eyed Susans moved in on their own. It swarmed with bees and butterflies, and I had my dream garden. I didn’t care that I would never use much of it for culinary use nor any medicinally. I desired the pleasure of magical plants that sang to my soul, their ancient names tripping off my tongue like words of a poem. Perhaps I was a healer or “wise woman” in a previous life during the Middle Ages.
But humid Ozark summers are not kind to many dry-climate, heat-loving herbs, and over time, many tender herbs were replaced with hardier perennials that didn’t have to be replanted each spring. Groundhogs ate my Jerusalem artichokes; weevils ate my straw bee skep — I never had any bees, but it did look cool. A redbud tree grew to shade one corner and tiger lilies invaded another. Garlic chives went rogue, inundating every bed, and the expanding root-run of a nearby black walnut was a mortal enemy of strawberries and Gallica roses I tried to grow. Mint moved into the pond, where it romps with happy exuberance through water irises and pickerel weed as if it were a water plant.
Today, though the old garden remains, stone edges and clipped privet basket still in place, few of the original plants are left. Greek oregano and marjoram both bowed out last summer after too much rain, though saffron crocuses have taken one small bed for themselves, and lemon balm and borage have each spread and captured corners of their own. And there are violets — lots of violets.
The herb garden, smaller, moved and enclosed with a picket fence and antique wrought iron twin bed headboard gate, is surrounded by Dutchman’s pipevine (for swallowtail butterfly caterpillars) and autumn clematis on the fence. Last summer was hard on dry- and heat-loving herbs; several perished with too much rain. Sage gave up on life, lavender vanished completely, and dill and parsley didn’t care for it, showing displeasure with pale, stunted growth. Even my old potted rosemary, after languishing dispiritedly all summer, met the end of its long life.
Many of the displaced herbs found homes in other parts of the garden — English thyme now lives in a wheelbarrow near the back door with annual nasturtiums, a creeping thyme trails at the edge of the moss lawn and golden oregano is a border to irises and day lilies along with creeping phlox and hardy geraniums in the front street-side bed.
But the bees and I need my herb garden back. With cautious optimism for a drier, more temperate summer in 2020, I’ll be renovating the fenced-in garden, leaving an overgrown dianthus and a patch of sweetgrass but un-homing rampant garlic chives and replacing burnet, lavender, thyme, sage, dill, fennel and a mojito mint I loved that has also disappeared. And a whole row of parsley that — with the sage — will actually make it into the kitchen, if only for Thanksgiving dinner.
In the original herb garden, many overgrown perennials will be gently (OK, ruthlessly) encouraged to move over, behave, and make room for bee and pollinator plants: monarda; betony; hyssop; agastache; chamomile; salvias, both annual and perennial; and a few cooking herbs: basil, dill, new Greek oregano and marjoram. The mojito mint may like it there better. Marigolds (or calendulas, the Mary-golds of old) will replace violets in the beds (there are plenty more elsewhere, they won’t be missed) and many more of those confounded garlic chives must go without a shred of remorse. Bee-friendly annual flowers will go anywhere I can make them fit. I’ll leave all the wild dandelions; not only are they rich in nectar and pollen, but medieval herb gardeners grew them for greens, wine and medicine.
Daylight saving time starts early this year, March 8. Daffodils are blooming in the woods, and it’s nearly time to get to work — as soon as midweek snows are over. I’ll wait until the last of April or maybe early May to plant tender annuals and seeds, but hardy, perennial herbs can be planted in a few short weeks, and there will be plenty to buy at the Springfield Lawn and Garden show this weekend. I’m making a list: vervain, purslane and elecampane; lovage, daisy and feverfew; mustard, mugwort and rue; patchouli and sweet pea; clover and peppermint for tea …
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
