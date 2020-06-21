A flash of iridescent wings and the slightest breeze lifted my hair as a black and silver dragonfly darted past me on my way out of the garden gate. It then wheeled back to hover for an instant in front of my face, it’s glittering, multi-faceted eyes perhaps assessing me as a prospect for a good meal, then it shot away in search of something smaller for its lunch. Or perhaps, as in Swedish folklore, it was measuring the value of my soul and delivering a message I needed to hear.
As I watched the dragonfly magically twink out of sight, too fast to even think about a photo op, a flash of memory transported me: Sitting in a rowboat on a sun-glittered Michigan lake, worn seat board hard under my skinny butt, bare legs hot and tan, I was fishing with my father and being mesmerized by a gleaming turquoise-blue dragonfly perching on the tip of my cane pole; hardly daring to breathe, I hoped a perch wouldn’t bite and the movement cause my exquisite visitor to fly away. From those mystical moments on, dragonflies have been my spirit animals.
Among the first insect species to appear on Earth, dragonflies (odonata, from Greek for tooth) have existed for some 300 million years (though they were a tad larger than present day; fossils have been found with wingspans up to 3 feet). They seem other-worldly, fey beings on gossamer wings sprung from ancient myths.
Perhaps the most skillful fliers on the planet, dragonflies possess wings in sets of two, each of which operates independently, enabling flight in any direction with amazing speed up to 30 mph: Sideways, backwards, up, down, the dragonfly can instantly reverse its course. The fragile appearance of dragonflies belies the fact that they are apex predators. They are fierce, deadly hunters of mosquitoes, gnats and other flying bugs and have 360-degree vision allowing them to zero in on any target, using three pairs of two-clawed legs and viselike serrated jaws of death to expertly snatch unsuspecting prey out of the air in ninja-style ambush. No mosquito is safe when a dragonfly is around. If their delicate beauty is not reason enough to love them, they earn it for the thousands of pesky bugs consumed over a summer.
My dragonfly visitor started its first years of life in water (anywhere from several months to five years, depending on the species; there are eight in North America) likely unnoticed in our pond clinging to submerged roots of water plants. Chunky and drab grey/brown, the dragonfly nymph is an aquatic insect that preys on mosquito larvae and water bugs, tadpoles and even small fish, growing in successive molts to more than 2 inches before its final hatching into an adult and emergence from the water. Living from mere weeks to a year in various species, dragonflies often gather in swarms for feeding or migration, though this behavior is little understood. They mate in spring — in mid-air — to lay eggs on water plants and start the cycle over again. That is, if they survive. It’s a rough and dangerous world for a dragonfly nymph, prey itself to ducks, herons, frogs, newts, mammals and anything bigger and hungry. As adults, they are food on the wing for nearly everything from birds and spiders to leaping bass, frogs and snakes as they skim the water surface, though with their adept flying skills, they are often able to avoid being meals. Surprisingly, though they don’t eat plants, sometimes the plant world eats them when they are snared by viscous tentacles of carnivorous plants in their watery world.
Cultures worldwide revere dragonflies as symbols of change, light, transformation, protection, healing and spiritual growth. Regarded as messengers, a visit from one is thought to carry a message — of change, to view life as a journey, to be open to possibilities — or as a guide to a portal of new dimensions and realities. Artwork through the ages from Native American and other New World civilizations to Chinese and European cultures has featured dragonflies in ritual objects, pottery, clothing, carvings and jewelry. They are still popular today as talismans and in art.
Dragonflies are not alone in symbology in nature, they join bees, butterflies and cicadas. Plants also get involved. One of the most striking plants in our garden, Mediterranean native Acanthus spinosus, aka bear’s breeches, (although it doesn’t resemble any kind of pants a bear might wear, if one wore any at all — the common name is a corruption of Latin branca ursina, meaning bears’ claws, for the spiny leaves) is a symbol of rebirth, healing and immortality because of the practical and medicinal uses of the leaves for everything from food wrappers to snake anti-venom.
The slightly softer, symmetrical leaves of closely related Acanthus mollis were models for Greco-Roman architecture and cultural elements, carved into and decorating everything from temples to pottery, and used in Byzantine artworks and buildings; in Gothic cathedrals, pillars, portals; and in Victorian decor. It didn’t stop there; the gracefully flowing leaves are still found curling around everything from today’s mausoleums and ironwork, to wallpaper, upholstery, clothing, stationery and jewelry. The image is so commonplace its origins seldom register at all.
The plant that inspired all this is a large, thistlelike perennial with glossy green leaves tipped with sharp spines. Thick spikes of white flowers hooded with purple/mauve bracts rise 3-4 feet above the foliage, blooming from late May well into summer. Hardy to zone 5 (with winter mulch), this sun lover is rather slow to establish; it’s taken a good eight years to reach an impressive size in our garden and bloom well. Though it has the reputation of being a rather pushy bad boy once established — spreading by creeping rootstalks and self-seeding — I haven’t yet regretted planting it. Runners can be removed to curb spreading, being careful to get every bit of root as any little piece missed will result in a new plant. I’ll cut spent bloom spikes before capsules ripen and rapid-fire seeds everywhere.
A curious delight is lurking under the flower’s purple hood; two stiff, crooked stamens inside resemble a tiny frog, guarding the nectar honey pot below. The flowers are pollinated by bees big enough to push the sturdy pollen-filled stamens aside and steal the sweet treasure within, thereby tricking the thieves into carrying away the cargo of golden pollen as they go.
My dragonfly had best avoid the acanthus and be alert for bees, which will often attack and kill their predators. I don’t want to lose the dragonflies; I need all the messages and guidance I can get in today’s chaotic world.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
