One of my favorite trees growing up in the Michigan countryside was a stout, spreading little bush of a witch hazel in a sunny clearing between a patch of wild blackberries — in which I spent many a summer getting scratched, bug-bitten and sunburned picking and glad of it for the jam I loved — and a tall, hollow bee-tree of forgotten species. I loved the pokey, hard, fragrant little seed capsules. They enticed me to stop and gather them by the pocketful when I was supposed to be bringing cows home. The capsules would burst with a snap, shooting shiny, black BBs everywhere that stung when they hit bare skin. Witch hazel bloomed anytime from fall to midwinter in the North after the leaves were gone, depending on weather, and I was totally enchanted with the shaggy yellow and rusty-orange flowers like curly little spiders that showed up with the seed pods.
When my lovely Missouri Conservation calendar I got for Christmas reminded me it’s time for our native witch hazel, Hamamelis virginiana, to bloom, off I went to the woods to revisit my childhood, hopscotching through the welter of the latest crop of windfall branches and trying to avoid tripping over the tall, drooping, shaggy “winter interest” stalks and stems left for birds and bugs. The slow-growing witch hazel — planted as a tiny twig some 15 years ago and finally higher than my head — is right on schedule, covered to branch tips in tiny flowers looking like tufts of russet yarn against the slate blue of the afternoon sky. There were no seed pods to gather. It takes two years for them to form, and apparently it had never been properly pollinated, or perhaps this was the first year for full bloom.
It didn’t take long for the January chill to settle in, belying 50 degrees and sun, sneaking inside my light jacket to remind me it was still midwinter. It was back to my cozy sunroom corner for a fresh pot of coffee with my latest collection of winter reading and a sprig of witch hazel to scent the room with its delicate fragrance.
A comfortable traveling companion is by my elbow: “PrairyErth” by William Least Heat-Moon. Author of another old favorite “Blue Highways,” he has this time parked by the side of the road in Chase County, Kansas, and embarked on a foot journey to explore the country’s land, animals, plants, people and history. He has written a time machine with the intimacy of one’s backyard, as big as time and the universe, in rich layers of past, present and future. It’s a big book — some 700 pages — and I will probably never quite finish it as I keep going back to reread passages. It has altered my understanding about the prairies, the power of the land, history and the people who made it, as well as my own place and destiny in the world. I get lost — no, transported — in this book. I’ll never look at Kansas the same way again.
My favorite garden author, Ken Druse, has done it again with his new book, “The Scentual Garden.” He has been the No. 1 inspiration for most of my garden life since I found his first book, “The Natural Garden,” way back in 1980, and 20 books later, I’m still hooked on his easy style, his fascination with the world of plants and his sharing of experiences delving into the innermost secrets of the botanical world. Of this book, Druse says “In ‘The Scentual Garden’ I reveal a world of sensory experience to surprise and delight every gardener.” “Growing a Greener World” host Joe Lamp’l calls it “a brilliant and fascinating journey into the most overlooked and underappreciated dimension of plants.” I confess I don’t have it yet; it’s on order with two more I can’t wait to read. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for arrival before the next deep freeze slams its lid on us again.
One is New York Times columnist Margaret Renkl, with “Late Migrations,” a series of essays giving us glimpses of her life and family, of love and loss, and filled with insight into the land and natural world. According to one review, it is “a book that feels like home.” It will be bedside reading alongside “PrairyErth.”
Another, by my friend Rob Zimmer — Wisconsin garden and nature photographer, host of a weekly radio show on WHBY and author of several nature books for adults and children — is “Spirit Cold.” When I asked what this book meant for him, he wrote, “For many, sadly, winter is a season of cold. A season of dread. Lifeless. Dark and dreary. To me, winter is a season of light, of beauty, of spectacular natural wonder and design. To me, the winter season is a season of elegance and sparkling grace. A season of silence. A season of dramatic and breathtaking land and seascapes. A season of dramatic displays of Mother Nature’s awesome power and strength. How do I wake my Spirit Cold? I experience the season with all of my senses. All of my being. My flesh, blood and bone. This book expresses my love for the season, the essence of my spirit.”
To experience Rob’s amazing photography and his love of the outdoors, follow Rob Zimmer Outdoors on Facebook. “Spirit Cold” and his previous books are available on Amazon.
I’ll be watching my mailbox. I’m ready with coffee, fresh brownies, a warm blanket and a couple of cats for my lap.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
