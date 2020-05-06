Sandy Parrill: Time to mind your mother

As a child with a single dollar per week allowance (and believe me, I earned it — Mama was never one to bide an idle child when there was woodwork to be scrubbed, eggs to be gathered, green beans to be picked in the garden or cows to fetch home in the evening), I had little money to spend for a Mother’s Day gift. If I saved up, I could get a frilly handkerchief and Evening in Paris perfume at the dime store in our small town when we went for Saturday groceries. School could always be relied on for a handmade card and a marigold grown from seed in a paper cup to go with it. As I grew older, I got smarter, saved my money for comic books and picked Mama a bouquet of wildflowers from the woods, presented in a decorated Mason jar. There were always trilliums, marsh marigolds, violets, ferns and peonies (liberated from her garden) to make an elegant arrangement for the top of the piano.
Mother’s Day has always been special for me — my own daughters gave me the same kinds of presents I lavished on my mother — construction paper cards with carefully embellished handprints and loving sentiments, marigolds in a cup — tradition lives on in grade school curriculum — and I faithfully planted the flowers and kept all the cards. They never gave me Evening in Paris perfume, though, and pretty handkerchiefs sadly fell out of fashion with the invention of Kleenex.
I cherish memories of past Mother’s Days and still save my cards — although no longer handmade, still beautiful works of art, carefully and lovingly selected. I like to remember my daughter with a card too, as she is also a mother (and grandmother). Gifts are seldom material objects now, but a day spent in companionship and perhaps in a beautiful botanical garden is a greater treasure, held forever in the heart.
On this Mother’s Day, with the world in turmoil, it seems important to revere and celebrate the mother of the human race, our Earth, the living being from which all life is born, giver of life who nurtures and supports her children. Every single molecule on this fertile, living planet down to the smallest microbe is part of a complex ecosystem that functions together as a single entity, providing the right combination of water, air, and nourishment to sustain life for all its beings, including humanity. We are, as has been told, all separate, but we are all one.
It is when humanity — with thinking, creative minds so capable of changing the way we relate to Mother Earth and her twin soul, Mother Nature — causes imbalance by ignoring the ecosystem, failing to understand how it works or simply dismissing the consequences of technological advances that trouble starts. Or trouble starts by misusing her resources — as was brought home hard with the latest fixes human actions have caused to befall our planet, the only place we have to live.
As our mothers care for us, giving and teaching us what is needed to live, we also must take care of our Mother so we can live in healthy harmony with her. This Mother’s Day, I will gift my garden with a tree to help provide the oxygen I breathe and food for creatures with which I share this planet: birds, butterflies, animals, fungi and all the invisible life. I’ll take time to listen to the music and voices of wind and trees, to touch the soil and wade in a stream. I’ll stop to smell perfumes of flowers and growing plants; to feel the sunlight and rain on my skin. I’ll put my ear to the trunk of a tree to hear the pulse of its blood and to earth to hear murmurs of tree roots and plants talking to each other. I’ll watch the dancing flight of butterflies, listen to humming bees, bird songs and chattering squirrels, glimpse the quick skitter of a lizard on a warm rock wall, watch white flicking tails of deer in the meadow and remember that I, too, am Nature, not apart from it, being conscious of oneness with all life.
We’re planting a row of native trees along our fence line, seedlings from mother dogwoods and redbuds trees dug from our small woods to replace a neglected Japanese honeysuckle and euonymous infested strip. By removing invasive burning bush and shrub honeysuckle, we will be restoring native habitat for birds and animals, providing a place to deposit the loads of leaves removed from our garden to compost and build the rocky soil, and making a buffer zone between us and the rest of the tangled wasteland in the empty adjoining lot. A ground cover of wild ginger (the excess we’re digging out of our woods has to go somewhere) will eventually be a carpet under the trees, and wildflowers will come. I think Mother will approve.
Gardening at Chaos has been chemical-free for many years, and the balance of nature in our garden, if not pest-free, is a happy medium working in synchronization with Nature. Well, except for the deer — though Agnes, bless her hosta munching heart, is a mother also — of twins, no less. We will continue to reduce our footprint by composting, recycling, repairing instead of replacing with new, growing our own food (if allowed by Agnes, Violet the groundhog, Ricky Raccoon and Chit the squirrel) and learn all we can about how we can do our part to have safe and clean water, air and an environment friendly to all life.
I’ll earn my allowance doing the chores Mother Nature gives me by being a good earth steward and, as Mama always said when I was (often) being an obstreperous child:
“Mind your mother.”
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
