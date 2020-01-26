Sandy Parrill: To prune or not to prune, that is the question

There are a lot of “noes” in January: No, it isn’t time yet to start tomato seeds; no, don’t cut back all those seed heads and perennials left from last summer, the tiny pollinators haven’t hatched yet — except those peonies had better have been cut back to reduce chance of overwintering disease, and if they haven’t been, do it yesterday already; no, I can’t clean up iris and day lily leaves, even though I’m tired of looking at them; and no, you can’t start cleaning out garden beds — it’s way too early, even if weather gets warm and green leaves are showing; no, it’s not spring yet. I keep telling myself no, even though blooming snow crocuses are trying to convince me otherwise.
But there are a lot of “yeses” in January as well. When the catalogs are all marked and dogeared, the new books are all read, Christmas chocolates are gone, and cabin fever has a trail worn from the front to back door as the latest round of storms keeps us indoors and off the streets, there are still garden things to do. My impatient head is filled with visions of daffodils, and I need to stop spring dreaming and get busy before spring hits in full force and there is no more time. Tools need sharpened and oiled, the potting shed needs to be organized, my propagating bench needs to be cleaned and made ready. An early trip to the garden center is in order for a bale of potting soil and to check out the marvelous things happening there already. Seed racks are in, bringing with them that deliciously wonderful, earthy smell of anticipation, new hope, a thousand choices and reminders of what I didn’t do last spring. I completely forgot to plant nasturtiums, and I love their delirious, spicy aroma and peppery flavor. Somehow I neglected to have moonflower vines and morning glories, and I have to add those seed packets to my growing pile. It may be too early for tomatoes, but those moonflowers need to be started in February, and that’s just a flip of the calendar page away. Can this really be the last week in January? It isn’t too late to scatter the breadseed poppy seeds I saved from a year ago; they should go out no later than early February, before the last snow or freezing weather.
Pruning would be a yes. I would not think it would be needed after all the winter-shed branches I’ve picked up after every storm, but late January is time to start winter pruning of trees and some shrubs, while they are dormant. We don’t do too much pruning of big trees, other than keeping them limbed up to let more light into the woods. Winter is the only time to prune an oak — if necessary — while they are dormant, as cuts made in summer when they are actively growing invite pathogens such as oak wilt, often death to an oak.
It’s an old, ongoing argument about trimming trees with heavy sap, such as maples, birches, walnuts and elms. One expert advises not to prune until May or June when they are in full leaf, as winter pruning releases bleeding sap, possibly causing die-back. The next expert waves that aside and assures us it won’t harm the trees as he is pounding in taps to collect their tasty sap to boil into syrup. We always wait until summer to cut off any offending branches.
Our young dogwoods should have lower branches removed now, both for the sake of being able to walk under them as they grow and to direct energy to upper branches. It’s also time to inspect for and remove broken branches and thin out any that cross and rub together, while we can see the structure of the tree without leaves in the way. I like to do shaping of ornamental trees when they are young, as it’s easy to cut out branches too close to the ground or to remove awkward growth while it is still small enough to be snipped, instead of waiting until it becomes necessary to fire up a chain saw to cut off that branch that tangles itself in my hair every time I pass by. Major pruning (if necessary at all) of most spring blooming trees or shrubs should wait until directly after flowering, as buds set in fall would be cut off with winter pruning. Lilacs, wisteria, hydrangeas, tulip magnolias, flowering quince, forsythia, azaleas and rhododendrons fall into this category.
It is time to prune fruit trees, both ornamental and fruit bearing, for shape and better air circulation. Winter pruning spurs spring growth, and the reward will be more flowers and better fruit. Grape vines should be severely pruned now while dormant; cut them ruthlessly back to four stubby branches with eight to 12 buds each. They will grow to astounding size by fall and will be loaded with fruit.
Summer flowering spiraeas benefit from a fairly heavy winter trim to keep them filled out and pretty; they tend to flower only on branch tips if not sheared. Butterfly bushes should wait a bit until winter storms are over; hollow stems nipped off too early may collect water and freeze, bursting and killing the branches. When pruning anything, the rule of thumb is to remove no more than 1/3 of a shrub in any year — except those grapes.
Matching the tool to the job is important with any pruning. Pruners too small for the task twist and damage branches — and pruners, and me when they slip. Most jobs need a good heavy pair of bypass pruners, loppers or pruning saws, and they all need to be sharp for a clean cut. I think all of my old ones need a good sharpening to start out the new year.
I’ll gather them all up and add the task to Jim’s to-do list. It might take a while. In the meantime, I have new ones I treated myself with for Christmas. I firmly believe every gardening woman needs a good, new pair of pruners yearly. It’s an accessory that goes well with my purple garden Crocs.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
