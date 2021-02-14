Sandy Parrill: Valentine's Day gifts from Nature

Brrr! There’s definitely nothing doing in the garden this week other than keeping bird feeders full and trying not to become a broken casualty on the icy deck and basement stairs.
I go out with a bag of ice melter in hand and hope for the best. Even gravel paths are slick underfoot and brittle grass crunches like breaking glass as I cross the lawn, a dozen or more cardinals scattering in every direction; crimson splotches against the white-iced viburnum where they flee, keeping a close eye on me as I disappear into the basement with their feeder and just as quickly flashing back, when I hang it up again, refilled.
I’m trying to tally them for the Great Backyard Bird Count, but the birds, not caring, are not sitting still for it. Among them are a pair of starlings at the suet, a plethora of chickadees, a small flock of juncos, and I see at least one pair each of downy woodpeckers and larger hairy woodpeckers, one red-bellied woodpecker, several rowdy blue jays and doves, among others.
Tiny titmice dart between cardinals to snatch their favored sunflower seeds and nip bits of suet from under the sharp beaks of woodpeckers and starlings. A pair of nuthatches hop head first down the walnut tree, stashing seeds into cracks in the bark as they go.
One Carolina wren tucks her seeds into the Blue Princess holly under the den window, tail flicking, where our cat Max intently watches, quivering chin ack-ack-acking in excitement. Another bird carries her bounty from feeders to house rain gutters and the overhanging magnolia tree, littering the deck with empty sunflower seed hulls.
I often wonder how birds got their names. Woodpeckers are obvious, blue jays a little more obscure: According to Wikipedia, the genus name Cyanocitta derives from the Greek words 'kyaneos' (blue) and 'kitta' (chattering bird, jay).
Nuthatch is probably a derivation of “nuthack” from the ability to use their strong beaks to hack open a tough seed or nut. Junco is the species name, Spanish in origin, but they are often simply called snowbirds as they migrate from the far north in autumn.
A flock of juncos is a chittering, a flutter or a scatter. They are among the most vocal winter birds, twittering and scolding in righteous aggravation when disturbed.
As for titmice (mouses?) one is a titmouse, but which is the right plural? According to Kaufman Field Guides, the name derives from Old English words: tit, which by itself means small; and the second syllable, mase, meaning small bird.
One dictionary says titmouses, another titmice. Or we could do as the British, who simply dispense with both and go with tits. But of course they would, smirking slightly as they say it. Black-capped chickadees are titmouse cousins, the name onomatopoeic (phonetically imitating the sound made) for their call.
Suddenly, all the birds have taken flight as a red-shouldered hawk lands in the dogwood; russet, black and white plumage provides expert camouflage against the tree. I believe she is female, chunky and larger than a male of her species.
I fear for small birds she may have her eye on. I want to tell her to go to the woods and catch field mice, but I don’t speak her language, and she wouldn’t pay any mind anyway.
She did move to our big stump in the front yard, perched with her back to my window, seeming to ignore us, but her over-the-shoulder, arcane glares from dark, predatory, hooded eyes tell a different story, one of mutual awareness but fearless, uncaring regard.
She stayed just long enough to assert her regal presence, then was gone. High overhead the "keeyah!" of her call resounded as she joined her mate high over the treetops, dominating the February sky. I love winter birds at the feeders, but the soaring majesty of birds of prey reaches into my soul.
We’ve covered just-opening blooms on mahonias with blankets against this icy deep freeze, but even so, they may not be able to withstand predicted subzero temperatures. Emerging daffodils and other spring bulbs might get leaf tips ice-burned, but flower buds should still be safe.
And while hellebores may lose some blooms, they are tough and will recover. Though it seems alarming and hopeless this week, spring is inevitable; birds will sing, butterflies will sip nectar and — sigh — Agnes will once again have twin fawns she will teach to eat my hostas.
It’s too cold to go adventuring. Exploring the garden will have to wait for sunnier days. Meanwhile, my thoughts are anticipating what I truly want this garden to be; a place of sanctuary not only for me but, more importantly, for the myriad lives that share it with me.
I’ve noticed that while I love flowers, it’s no longer as important to me to have every new hosta splashed across pages of garden catalogs and lining garden center benches or to imitate beautiful English gardens of Gertrude Jekyll and Penelope Hobhouse as it is to find a luna moth caterpillar humping across our deck in search of a place to pupate, to watch a hummingbird flit though an unruly stand of wild columbine or to discover a newly hatched baby box turtle under the hydrangeas.
It isn’t enough to merely plant stuff for my own enjoyment; it’s important to plant the right stuff so every creature has something to eat. And if there are holes in leaves and there are spiders, bees and an occasional snake, there will also be fireflies, birds and butterflies. And that means we’re doing it right.
This icy valentine from the frozen Arctic — though we would rather it kept its frigid greetings and sent chocolate instead — gives us another reason to stay home and be safe, make a pot of herbal tea, wear the fuzzy socks, read the garden catalogs and dream. February is a short month, and spring will come. I promise.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
