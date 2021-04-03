If I had to choose a flower that best symbolizes spring to me, I would have to pick one for each week from the first crocus in February to the beginning of the irises in May.
This week‘s would have to be Virginia bluebells, Mertensia virginica. Of all spring ephemerals, they are among the most beautiful, spilling through our small woods in a fresh, cool tide, delicate blue bells bringing the sky down to earth in April’s first weeks as sunshine warms the forest floor.
Virginia bluebells, in the borage family, were named by botanist Carl Linnaeus to honor 18th century German botanist Franz Mertens and refer to the colony of Virginia, though they are native as far north as Canada, west to Kansas and south to Alabama. Preferring a rich woodland soil, they are nonetheless happy in our rocky Ozarks, having gleefully bounded through our Chaotic patch to form dense colonies from one plant introduced some 30 years ago.
The tiny buds, nestled in clumps of metallic purple foliage emerging in late March, stretch and arch as leaves grow and turn to pale green, pink buds changing to blue in 2-foot-tall, nodding clusters, often staying pink responding to acidity of the soil, much as hydrangeas do. Occasionally, a rare white form is seen, though I’ve never found one myself.
Virginia bluebells are visited by all manner of long-tongued pollinators, including honey bees, bumbles and many native bees. Short-tongued “robber bees” often cut holes in the sides of the bells to access precious nectar, bypassing pollination. Just in time for returning hummingbirds, bluebells bloom with columbines to serve sustenance to the tiny migrants, as well as for emerging butterflies and moths. Following pollination, blue flowers again morph to pink as seeds pods form, perhaps a signal to pollinators of an empty dish.
The seeds, small, black and four to a flower, are distributed by ants (as are many wildflowers), germinating with taproots much like a carrot and forming a network of rhizomes as they grow. I often dig and transplant seedlings when they first come up (and I can find them, before they go dormant) in their first or second year, while the roots are still small. Older plants are difficult to move in entirety and resentful with it, but seedlings adapt easily — even though they go dormant shortly after and I am never sure they haven’t died — and always return in spring.
Bluebells cohabit nicely with other companionable woodland plants celebrating spring with them under our dogwoods and redbuds. As they disappear in late May, other natives including violets, ferns, wild ginger, woodland phlox and celandine poppies cover their spaces, with hostas, hellebores, and astilbes planted among them.
As if their beauty wasn’t enough, Virginia bluebells gain extra love from me as deer don’t care for them. Sorry, not sorry, Agnes.
