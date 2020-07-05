It’s past midnight as I sit at my desk to write. A cool southern breeze invites me to join the night, and I abandon my keyboard to step barefoot out on the deck under a bright, waxing gibbous moon. Smoky wisps of clouds lazily play hide and seek with stars against a pewter sky tinged faintly pink with Saharan dust. The air is warm and damp, thick with a thousand night scents. The silence is deep and unbroken except by the throaty call of a male northern barred owl: “Who cooks for you” comes from high in a towering oak. The owl is very near, but I can’t distinguish its dark shape camouflaged among thick leaves. It repeats its call: “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you allll,” and I reflect that our night visitor must, with that accent, be a Southern owl. A distant, answering call echoes: “Who, hoo-hoo-hoo-you-doo” — may be my imagination, but I’ll swear it’s what I heard — as his mate replies. I don’t know if it’s a booty call — barred owls often breed beginning in February and may continue into summer — or if they are just carrying on a socially distant conversation.
These storied hoot owls are our most common owls. Skilled nocturnal hunters, they feed on rabbits, mice, smaller birds, even snakes, bats, frogs, opossums and many insects. In short, they'll eat most anything they can catch that is smaller than them, and their size is impressive: bodies nearly 2 feet long with a wingspan up to 4 feet. That is combined with sharp night vision and heads capable of rotating 270 degrees. Their specialized feathers are fringed and downy, reducing turbulence and allowing them to fly silently, snatching up unsuspecting prey. Though hollow trees are favored nesting sites, barred owls also often use abandoned squirrel, crow or hawk nests to brood their young, up to four per family. Pairs mate for life (typically 10-15 years, unless killed by human intervention — roadkill, poison, shootings — or predation by the larger great horned owl. Barred owls may return to the same nesting sites for years. Males hunt and bring food to their nesting mates during the long breeding season — so yes, he does cook for her.
My querulous friend sought his answer three times, as he does every night; then the garden felt suddenly bereft as he departed wraithlike from the oak with the sound of a shadow, his shape lost against the drifting clouds. I went back to my keyboard, my heart lighter for being allowed to enter, even briefly, the owl’s arcane world.
Midweek rain showers brought a brief respite from June’s relentless heat and drought, but I won’t put away hoses. With heat indexes rising into triple digits, it’s important to keep the garden hydrated. The old mantra and rule of thumb of giving plants 1 inch of water a week is not a cut-and-dried magic formula we can rely on. Different plants at different stages of growth can’t always survive with the same treatment. Perennials, trees and shrubs planted in May (and into June, if we were foolish enough to do so) won’t make it with a mere inch of water a week, when roots haven’t reached beyond planting holes. Those need a good soaking at least three times a week, while established natives and many perennials can do with less moisture and will usually bounce back quickly with once a week watering.
It’s tempting to drag oscillating sprinklers around to desperate areas being cooked by this summer’s predicted, unprecedented heat (is there anything else 2020 can dump on us?) but they just give plants a good shower — which I’m sure they appreciate, washing off that Saharan dust smelling of ancient desert and camels — but sprinklers only wet a few inches of soil surface, losing a lot of water to evaporation before it even hits the ground. Plants sweat through pores in leaves gallons of water a day that must be replaced with deep watering at their root zones. Don’t be fooled by the relative coolness of shade, plants growing under trees in a shade garden need as much or more water than in an open, sunny garden. Mature trees are water hogs, taking up and transpiring 50-60 gallons of water an hour (no, that’s not a typo), competing with plants growing under them as dry winds and scorching heat desiccate and crack surface soil down to 18 inches or more. Drip irrigation or soaker hoses deliver water directly to soil keeping that precious water we’re paying for from being lost to the atmosphere and raining down on somebody’s garden in Chicago. Laying a hose with a slow drip by new or stressed trees overnight has saved many a young dogwood in our garden, and deeply flooding a bed with a hose for 30 minutes delivers less water more efficiently than two hours with a sprinkler.
Mulching does help, but wood and bark mulches tend to wick moisture out of soil (aiding the decaying process) instead of keeping it in, and tightly matted mulch often repels water like a thatched roof. Compost is better, helping build soil and making it more moisture retentive. If mulching where there is no natural leaf fall left, I prefer a first thick layer of composted cotton burr, shredded leaves, aged manure or compost from our own pile, topped with a thin layer of shredded wood mulch for cosmetic purposes (or not).
The owl has returned, its haunting, cryptic call floating through my open window. Lore has it that a visiting owl brings a message. I need to listen closely; perhaps he’s forecasting rain, delivering a message of hope, or, maybe just bragging about successful hunting. I have faith he’s portending better things to come.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
