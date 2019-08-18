Sandy Parrill: Watching the Good, the Weeds and the Bugly

In the jukebox that is my brain, “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” has been playing since sometime in March, I think, and just doesn’t stop. In the middle of August, when in a normal year (but nothing is normal, any more) everything is wilted and dry and in a holding pattern for cooler fall temperatures, the garden looks wonderful, all green and lush — at least from a distance as I walk by or glance out of a window. I see flowers, crape myrtles beginning to show color (I will never understand why ours bloom weeks later than everywhere else, but it does mean they last longer), tall phlox, coneflowers and rudbeckias a riot of color like an abstract painting. But if I should happen to detour through the garden paths, or perchance sit by the pond, I find the lush green is largely composed of a ground cover of grass, weeds and self-seeded perennials — especially violets and redbud trees and my nemesis, hated mulberry weed — frustratingly, where I just pulled them out not a week ago, returned with light speed to grab every square inch of bare soil as soon as my back was turned.
When it isn’t raining, the heat returns, and with it, humidity that matches temperature, sapping my energy, so instead of pulling weeds and picking up wind-blown branches in the woods, I’m sitting indolently on the deck, sipping a cool drink — with no guilt whatsoever for my negligence — and watching a multitude of butterflies swarming the garden, from tiny orange coppers to flashing blue and black pipevine swallowtails. But vexingly, no monarchs have appeared in spite of milkweed in abundance. Nor have I seen black and red tiger moth caterpillars on dogbane, as in years past. Not so much as an egg.
It’s an odd year for insects. No honeycomb paper constructs of red wasps hang in the eaves of the house and studio, and I wonder why, though I do see them occasionally foraging in the garden. An old mailbox on my studio wall has always had a nest, but not this year. And they are not in vacant birdhouses. Mud dauber tubes have not been apparent either, nor do I see them hovering over the garden, gleaning for spiders. The carpenter bee colony of many years over the studio door is gone, but a new one is over the French doors of the house, where normally a nest of wasps holds sway. Very few Japanese beetles visited; crape myrtles and roses survived the summer relatively unscathed, though I might attribute that phenomenon to four o’clocks and potted pelargoniums on the deck that are attractive but toxic to those particular pests. Tree-dwelling caterpillars seem not deterred by climate change; if I stand quietly and listen, I can hear munching in the leafy canopy overhead, punctuated by an occasional squeal of a walnut sphinx caterpillar threatened by a bird, and caterpillar frass falling like soft black rain. I’ve stopped carrying a coffee cup on morning walks — lest it be “seasoned” with unwanted flavoring — or lingering long under the trees without a hat.
Spiders, however, are everywhere, webs strung across paths, doorways, between plants, spread over shrubs and lawn. Spiders of all descriptions abound: quarter-inch, iridescent green Tutelina elegans, black and yellow Argiope aurantia writing spiders and thorn-shaped gasteracantha. Flower spiders, color-matching blooms they rest on, wait invisibly in ambush. Thin, pale ivory, ethereal, long-legged cellar spiders, a species of harvester, spins delicate webs in corners of my studio. Curious black jumping spiders, big-eyed, furry and cute as an animated toy, lurk among foliage awaiting unsuspecting bugs, and funnel weavers lay silken sheets, dew-festooned and sparkling in morning sun, across grass and evergreens, hiding in wait for an unsuspecting meal to stroll by.
One cross spider built a web across my studio porch in the evening, and in spite of noticing it was there, I absent-mindedly walked through it. Twice. There was no third time; the spider learned about this foolish human; the next night its web was 8 feet in the air between the potted bay tree and studio roof well above my clumsy meanderings.
Native tall Phlox paniculata is earning its keep as the insect-watching plant of summer. The showy, perfumed flowers are alive with butterflies, bees, dragonflies, wasps and all manner of bugs, either seeking the rich pollen and nectar or one another. Occasionally a bird will swoop down to snag a meal, and toads, tree frogs and lizards wait patiently nearby.
Nothing is quite as good or reliable as a well-chosen native plant for garden value, and tall phlox is a star in the summer garden for over-the-top beauty as well as reliability. Some phlox came with the garden, whether native or planted. Over the years, I attempted to add a few cultivated varieties, or “nativars,” though they never really established themselves, disappearing after a few years, but not before mixing their DNA into the gene pool, resulting in flowers of all shades from deep rose to palest pink and white. Some sport white or dark purple eyes, petals with white splashes, pinwheels and stripes, echoing their promiscuous spring-blooming cousins, wild woodland Phlox divaricata. Normally prone to powdery mildew fungus, most have remained healthy and green with plentiful rain keeping soil consistently moist. Powdery mildew fungus, unlike ordinary mildew found in damp places, prefers warm and dry conditions, developing on dry leaves with cool nights and dry soil. “Red bugs,” phlox pests we’ve been battling for years that distort plants and flowers, seem to have mysteriously vanished also. They may be back in force next summer, but for now, we appear to have a welcome, if only temporary, respite.
As beautiful as Chaos appears from my lazy vantage point on the deck, (especially without my glasses) I suppose I must, while it isn’t raining and the heat index is below 100 degrees, wade into the rain forest depths and rescue the perennials from the weeds. The plants and I will both feel better.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at parrilleluniverse@yahoo.com and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
