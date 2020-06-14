Sandy Parrill: Welcome summer

I think our cat Max has somehow gotten in cahoots with a bird to get me up in the morning for his breakfast. Every morning at around 5 a.m., just as the first pale gray veil of dawn is lifted in the early morning deep silence as the day is becoming conscious of itself, a robin in the dogwood tree just outside our bedroom window tree trills one loud “cheerio” (I think he may have been a rooster in a former life), setting off the avian dawn chorus, startling Max into action — and causing me to pull the sheet over my head in a feeble attempt at just one more hour of sleep.
Not for long though. As the cacophony of birdsong rises and fragrances of summer morning drift through the open window, the tickle of cat whiskers and a sharp tug on my hair set me on my feet to take care of feline hunger pangs I know will not let up until breakfast is served. I can’t claim to be an early morning person, at least not all the time, but I do love soft, warm summer mornings in the quiet house, with my first fragrant cup of coffee sipped sitting barefoot on the deck to savor the beginnings of the day before anyone else is awake.
With a second cup of coffee, the garden crooks a leafy finger, beckoning me down the brick path past my studio to open the greenhouse door. I pause for a moment under the potted brugmansia tree, its pink trumpet blooms dangling chandelierlike overhead, before I continue through the woods to check for results of any misadventures night-roaming critters might have wrought. Liquid Fence repellent sprayed on hostas and lilies seems to be working, so far, as Agnes has been keeping outside the fence since we spoiled her salad bar with a dressing she doesn’t like. But she is still fearless — cocking her head and wagging her tail doglike when I speak to her, defiant and standing her ground. There are no fawns to show off yet, but in a couple more weeks I’m sure they will be bouncing at mom’s side with her same sassy attitude.
Most of the hard work of garden cleanup is done — wild ginger tamed (somewhat), hosta seedlings rescued and transplanted — and all is serene for the moment. June is gently settling in, our beloved spring wildflowers faded from the shade garden as bees, moths and hummingbirds shift their attention to elegant lilylike hosta flowers for nectar. Oak leaf and Annabel hydrangeas hold sugar cones and snowy white pompoms aloft, orange day lilies dancing at their feet. Scarlet oriental lilies are bright eye candy among softer astilbes and ferns.
Soft purple/white flowered prunella, also known as self-heal, woundwort, heal-all and heart-of-the-earth, lines the back garden path. Prunella vulgaris, arguably native (one of two species, nearly identical, and I’m not asking for DNA identification) described as circumboreal, meaning growing in boreal regions across both North American and Europe) is a gently aggressive perennial wildflower valuable as a bee plant and also grown as an edible and medicinal herb by the Chinese, Europeans and Native Americans for hundreds of years. Young leaves and stems are eaten raw in salads, cooked as a pot-herb or made into a slightly bitter tea that is either a drink or an infusion to treat skin problems from boils to acne. Like many herbs, prunella has been touted to treat almost any ailment known to man from bad breath to cancer. A salve made from the leaves is soothing to insect bites. Prunella wasn’t planted here; like many vagabond wildflowers, she moved in on her own, found our woods to her liking and quickly made herself at home. Though pretty and quaint, the name has less than romantic roots; derived from a German word for quinsy, a throat ailment that it was used to treat. It occasionally gets in the way of feet where it has self-seeded into the path, but extras are easily pulled and never a nuisance. I do have to remember to deadhead after bloom, though, or Prunella will decide a path is not necessary at all.
We’ve stopped doing much of any planting as summer heats up, except for digging and transplanting daffodil bulbs. Many old clumps have gotten so overgrown immature bulbs are pushed out of the ground and will have to be dug and separated to keep them blooming well.
We’ve done this before, planting young bulbs in groups throughout the woods garden to mature, but now there is scarcely a foot left to plant them, and we are running out of space. I’m thinking about digging a wide trench in front of the oak leaf hydrangea border at the bottom of the garden and letting them all grow up there (it will be a few years before they reach blooming size), where their leaves can ripen undisturbed behind day lilies already there.
This is prime time to move daffodil bulbs; right after the leaves have ripened and they are dormant. I’m marking each clump with a temporary flag so they can easily be found — Chaos is flying with pennants for a while; green and white to mark newly planted hostas and ferns for watering attention and colorful yellow and red ones (saved after last summer’s utility work on our street, thank you Spire and Empire) serving as daffodil locaters.
There is no rest yet for the gardener, however. We are replacing our decaying zigzag rail fence with new cedar rails, there are perennials to cut back after their first flush of blooms, Jacob’s ladder gone to seed to deal with and the inevitable weeds: how did that 5-foot-tall pokeweed get into the Solomon’s seal without my noticing?
Now where have I left my coffee cup this time?
Welcome to summer. Sit a spell, bathe in the healing sun and just be.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
