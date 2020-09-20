I have hot dogs and marshmallows in hand, but I’m afraid to light a match for a fall bonfire.
With no appreciable rain since who can remember when, much surrounding vegetation is crisp and dry. The horrific, sad nightmare of wildfires in our American West, no rain forecast here for another month (unless we get tailspin from Gulf hurricanes) and changing climate affecting our weather patterns make me wonder what we can expect in our gardening future, as there doesn’t seem to be a “normal” anymore. And how should we adjust to the challenge of what we plant to survive summer and autumn drought following spring and early summer drowning that seems to be the “new normal”? While the words “rain forest” seem apt for the first half of recent years, “zeriscape” could be the word that applies to the last half of 2020 and quite probably the future, as Earth warms up and our local weather extremes become more frequent and more intense.
We are watering, but keeping everything happy and growing has become impossible. Now, it’s just survival mode while hoping for a wet or snowy winter so our trees, especially, will survive another year.
I’m doing a lot of drifting through the garden, making lists of heat and drought-hardy plants for keeping and dividing for more, noting what appears to be shrugging off moisture challenges and bulling through with lusty blooms and foliage that seems impervious to whatever weather throws at them. There are surprises — columbines are way past their April and May blooms, but their foliage is fresh and green. Wild ferns, moisture loving, delicate and likely to get brown and fade with thirst, as garden books will insist, are saying “Bring it on,” perversely proving drought tolerant and tough, covering spaces where heat-sensitive plants have gone dormant.
My list of tolerant plants grows. Toad lily (tricyrtis) is on it, as are hellebores that will be green all winter and lend early spring drama with glorious silky flowers. Solomon’s seal would belong on the list if the deer, deprived of tasty hostas, hadn’t eaten them all to bare stems.
Blue-flowered ground cover leadwort is as sturdy as when it came up in late spring, making a tapestry with furry silver lamb’s ear (Stachys byzantine) that is past it’s spiky, pollinator-friendly lavender/pink flowers but still wonderful for its low-growing foliage. Native to Turkey, lamb’s ears are unstoppable in a dry climate as are most herbs and perennials native to the Mediterranean. Creeping thyme is loving it, expanding to cover paths and everything else in its way in the herb garden. A so-called “steppable” plant, creeping thyme will take occasional light foot traffic and smells wonderful. I’ll let it have its way; it‘s a pretty and gentle ground cover.
Not so surprisingly, sedums of all kinds make the list. Salvia guaranitica “Black and Blue” is going strong and still whizzing with hummingbirds as they get ready to migrate. Nepeta x faassenii “Walker’s Low,” one of the best and hardiest catmints, is covered with blue/purple blooms swarming with pollinators — as is anything blooming in September as insects ramp up preparations for winter. I would not be without the sunshine of native annual bidens or 7-foot sprays of goldenrod and tall asters. Grasses wave gracefully, unwilted and undeterred: pennisetum (maiden grass), carex, tall arondo, bamboo and ribbon grasses. Liriope is blooming purple and white in graceful sweeps and four-o’clocks haven’t stopped blooming. Among shrubs, weigelia, beauty bush, coralberry (symphoricarpos) and hollies are all tenacious survivors.
Purple Fountains lespedeza is a shower of mauve-pink blooms over color-coordinated colchicum (aka naked boys or autumn crocus), popping up in unexpected places all through the garden. I always forget where most are planted and love the surprises. Red naked ladies, Lycoris radiata, flaunting long “cat whiskers”, flank the path to the workshop, blooming later than their pink surprise lily cousins, Amaryllis belladonna.
Sternbergia lutea, sometimes called autumn daffodil or yellow autumn crocus, is a shining golden chalice blooming beside the brick path to my studio — I had forgotten it was there. In spite of not being hardy below 28 degrees, it has persisted for several years, perhaps because it grows close to a low rock wall that retains heat and protects it through winter in a microclimate. Glossy green leaves appearing after the bloom persist through the winter. Native to North Africa, sternbergia, despite its common names, is not a true crocus or daffodil but in the amaryllis family. It’s too late to order more this year, but it is a must on my bulb list for next fall. I need more golden chalices in my life.
In spite of this dry season, my meanderings find Chaos teeming with wildlife. Buckeye butterflies and skippers, dozens of various bees and flower wasps vie for nectar of always reliable blooming sedums, walking sticks fat with eggs suddenly appear full-grown at 6 inches long, clinging to porch screens; praying mantises eye me with cocked heads as if sizing me up for lunch. Black-and-yellow argiope spiders weave intricate webs spanning tall phlox stems. Tiny tree frogs hide in unexpected places: One inside the deck umbrella landed in front of me on my notebook. Huge sphinx moths cast bird-sized shadows from security lights and velvety, black-and-red pipevine swallowtail caterpillars have Dutchman’s pipevines in tatters. A tiny brown ring-necked snake was curled under a rock I moved, and the resident garter snake slithers out of my way by the pond when I stop to pull those curse-inducing persistent weeds that somehow flip a figurative finger at dry soil. A newly emerged red-spotted purple butterfly rested on a potted amaryllis this morning, a glowing jewel in the morning sun.
A fall bonfire will have to wait. My seasonal cravings will have to be mollified with roasting hotdogs on the grill and toasting marshmallows over the kitchen stove for the time being. Meanwhile, I’ll be making sacrificial offerings to all deities of rain — wonder if they like wine and chocolate? And a rain dance couldn’t hurt.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
