Dawn had not yet broken, misty rain felt like a clinging, dripping fog and the air was sharply chill with bony fingers of winter reaching down the collar of my light jacket and curling around my bare ankles as I stepped out on the porch, craning my neck in the half-light at the tops of trees barely silhouetted against the graying sky to find the barred owl calling, “Who cooks for you, for you, who cooks for you” almost overhead. I didn’t see the owl, but I wasn’t surprised. In the pre-dawn stillness, its soft-feathered wings would have made no sound as it drifted like smoke to a more distant tree, cloaked from visibility against almost naked, blackish-grey oak branches.
I have often felt the owl was my spirit animal. In Native American astrology, people born Nov. 22 to Dec. 21 are born under the sign of the owl, symbol of night and silent observance of the world around them. Drawn to the magic of the night and unafraid of the dark, I prefer to do my most creative work in the quiet night when I can listen to my inner voices undisturbed by the cacophony and distractions of daytime demanding constant attention.
The barred owl, my unseen companion of the early morning, is one of the most common North American birds of prey, easily identified by its call. Large, with a wingspan of nearly 4 feet, barred owls are chunky birds, their grey-brown, striped feathers blending perfectly with tree bark. Sitting in patient, watchful stillness, one could be directly in the line of vision and be nearly invisible to even the sharpest eye. As the only owl in the Northern hemisphere to have brown eyes (all others have yellow eyes), it is difficult to confuse them with other owl species.
Increases in forest distribution across the once grassy Great Plains via settlers and tree planting in suburban areas has given native American barred owls the large trees they need for habitat, bridging formerly tree-barren prairies, allowing the raptors to spread westward to the Pacific coast where they have reached “weed” status, responsible in part for the decline of spotted owls. Remember the fuss environmentalists — tree huggers — made a few decades ago about halting logging in the northwest forests to protect spotted owl habitat? Concern about spotted owl conservation has not gone away, as barred owls prey on the smaller spotted owls and their eggs, aggressively outcompeting them for food and habitat. Occasional interbreeding creates a hybrid owl (sparred owl, batted owl?). However, this happens so infrequently biologists consider it an interesting, but inconsequential phenomenon — so far. Unfortunately, pest status has made barred owls targets for elimination in some northwestern forests by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service because of their high numbers and the threat to protected spotted owls.
Nonmigratory, owls are permanent residents of an area, often using cavities in trees — old hawk, eagle, crow or squirrel nests — returning year after year to the same nesting areas. Breeding in late winter in the Ozarks, our barred owls lay up to four eggs that hatch in about four weeks, with owlets fledging in another four and have a lifespan of up to 25 years in the wild. My morning neighbor may have called our big oak trees home nearly as long as I’ve lived in their shade.
Generalist predators, owls mainly prey on mice, voles and shrews but often hunt rabbits, squirrels, weasels, opossums and a wide variety of other birds (including chickens) as well as fish, turtles, frogs and insects galore, hunting mostly at dusk and dawn and often on cloudy days. Barred owls will sometimes take small dogs and cats as well, as we learned when we nearly lost our Abyssinian kitten to one of our resident owls. It dropped him, fortunately, but left him with claw marks and a lifelong aversion to large birds.
The most significant predator of barred owls, other than people, is the great horned owl, raiding nests of eggs and young. Icon of Halloween with feathery “horned” tufts over its ears, the great horned owl is the one I grew up with in Michigan, cutting out dozens of construction paper owls to decorate fall classrooms through grade school years, and the one that hooted at me from just out of reach above my head when I was exploring the farm’s woods, scaring the peewaddin’ out of my 8-year-old self. I looked up, locked into the quizzically intense gaze of those feral yellow eyes, and my instant enchantment with owls has held me in thrall ever since.
There is at least one pair of great horned owls in our neighborhood, calling and answering every evening with their distinctive, deep “hoo-h’HOOO-hoo-hoo” echoing eerily in the clear fall air during mating season, often as much as a half-mile apart. The second biggest owl (snowy owls are slightly heavier) in the Northern hemisphere with a nearly 5-foot wing span, great horned owls have a possible life span of nearly 40 years and may mate for life. Rabbits are a favored prey, but they will eat almost any mammal they can catch — skunks, turkeys, snakes and the aforementioned cats and dogs — needing 2 to 4 pounds of meat a day. Like other owls, they are nearly invisibly blended with trees their by shadowy feather patterns. Their nesting sites can sometimes be scoped out when finding oval “owl pellets” (regurgitated fur and crushed bones) under a tree.
The worst dangers to our beautiful owls come from not from other predators but collateral damage from humans: death by autos and from eating mice, voles, moles poisoned by pesticides, which kill raptors (including hawks and eagles) who eat them.
As yesterday was the last day of daylight saving time, dawn will come a bit earlier by the clock, and I’ll be up with the owls call. Like my spirit owl, I’ll observe, reflect with patience, perhaps become a bit wiser every day and create in the magic of night.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
