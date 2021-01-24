Sandy Parrill: You just never know about January

Cabin fever finally got to me. The house shoved me out the door like a guest that had overstayed her welcome, handed me my jacket and let me know in no uncertain terms there were things to do outdoors.
The empty bird feeder stared at me with a platoon of squirrels and cardinals lined up in the oak tree and viburnum, waiting for mess to be served while grumbling and twittering about the poor service. They didn’t scatter when I lifted the offending feeder off the hook and carried it to the basement to be replenished nor when I brought it back. Their hungry, glittering eyes said, “It’s about time you showed up.” I barely turned my back to go up the deck steps before they were all crowded around the feeder. It wasn’t as if there was no seed in other feeders and plenty of suet; it was sunflower seeds they were all about. One tube feeder is not popular with our feathered lunch counter crowd at all — I first filled it with mixed bird seed and had no takers, though they love that same mix in the swinging platform feeder hanging from the dogwood tree. Finches ignored it when I cleaned and refilled it with niger thistle, turning tails on what is supposed to be their preferred food for more-favored sunflower seeds. So the tube feeders have to go; they are just taking up hook space and providing perches for cardinals waiting turns at the good stuff.
Because the house wouldn’t let me back in until I did something outdoors, I spent a pleasantly warm afternoon at my usual January occupation: picking up the many fallen branches in the woods garden after the latest wind storm, building a bonfire, tidying up a bit and poking about for signs of spring. The January thaw — usually occurring the last week of the month — is early this year, temperatures dipping and swelling with nights barely below freezing, though by the time anyone is reading this column, we may have thunderstorms, snow, ice or whatever. Maybe all in the same day. The garden is waking up anyway, stretching and yawning, poking a figurative toe out from under the covers but ready to dive back under the bedding for another nap. A few early snow crocuses are buds up and ready to greet the sun, and hyacinths are joining spring’s inauguration with daffodils, colchicums and surprise lilies promising great things for the new season.
Hellebores — having taken a wisely brief recess while winter threw something of a brief insurrection aimed at slowing down the certification of spring — are not to be deterred; sweetly fragrant, silky pink and red blooms are open on Red Racer and its early progeny, anthers ripe with golden pollen waiting for emerging honey bees seeking to feed colonies through the last of winter. Its three-year seedlings are showing off stunning results of the bees’ busy work, one with a deep black-red flower and another a lovely rosy pink. Snow Queen, a double variety of the one known as Christmas rose, H. niger, is bursting with pure white ruffles. Witch hazel and mahonias are also buzzing with bees, and buds are fat and green on Japanese maples, lilacs and viburnums, poised for an early spring. If long-range forecasts are to be believed, we may have it, with temperatures in the 60s predicted for February and March. Nature may know something we don’t.
Bluebird houses formerly solidly stuffed with twigs and nests from last year are now clean and ready for scouting birds in the next couple of weeks. One, remodeled by either squirrels or woodpeckers making the entrance hole bigger, could be replaced, but I think we’ll leave it to whomever customized it to their liking. The most likely suspect is a redheaded woodpecker I noticed paying a lot of attention to that house last summer. Bluebirds often appropriate woodpecker cavities in dead tree snags; perhaps turnabout is fair play.
We took a long walk through pines and cedars along the interstate, enjoying the pleasant day while watching for deer antler sheds with no luck. This is the mostly likely time of year to find them, as loose antlers will be rubbed or shaken off if they become entangled with brush or are simply wobbly and annoying. Antler hunters are encouraged to look for points sticking up through grass and brush in shapes that wouldn’t be naturally growing, but though there is a large deer population in those woods, we found nothing but tracks, not even a single deer. They camouflage well and could have been 3 feet away hiding unseen among the cedars.
We have some January pruning to do; those deer have partly mangled and broken oakleaf hydrangeas and elderberries at the bottom of our woods in the fall rutting season, rubbing velvet off their antlers. The fast-growing shrubs will recover quickly once twisted and broken branches are removed, though spring bloom may be slightly less impressive this year.
It is time to prune still-dormant roses and remove any broken tree limbs from wind and ice storms. But urges to cut back dead-looking stems on hydrangeas and spring-blooming shrubs should be firmly ignored. Most should not be pruned at all until after bloom; pruning now will cut off flower buds and what look like dead stems, especially after this mild winter, are probably not. Hydrangeas may not fully leaf out until May and, actually, should not be pruned at all other than to remove definitely dead stems and snap off dead flowers.
Ah, January. Give us what you’ve got. I’ll enjoy your good moods, but my books, coffee and chocolate are still ready for your grumpy days.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
