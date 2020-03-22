Before school shutdowns, before states of emergency and before the new coronavirus, my son showed me his new favorite story.
Any book earning the designation of “favorite” from my 8-year-old usually involves superpredators, creepy-crawlies or Army dogs, and they’re almost always nonfiction, but not this time.
Instead, my boy showed me “As Fast As Words Could Fly,” a storybook by Pamela M. Tuck.
And by “showed it to me,” I mean he opened the laptop, navigated to Storyline Online, and clicked a link to a video of the story being read by actor Dulé Hill. He also pulled the book out of his backpack, having made a particular search for it in his school’s library.
The story is set in civil rights-era North Carolina, where young Mason teaches himself to type. That’s not all Mason has to teach himself, though, because before too long, he and his brothers become some of the first black kids to be integrated into the newly desegregated public school.
There, Mason is jeered at and frowned upon when he’s not being ignored by everyone, including his teachers. Still, he loves to type, and he’s good at it. When a state-sponsored typing contest gets underway, Mason’s efforts pay off as he’s chosen to represent his school.
I won’t spoil the ending for you, but it brought both joy and sadness my way. The definition of bittersweet, I guess. My son sat snuggled on my lap while we flipped through the hard copy book, and Mr. Hill read to us both. The whole time, I kept thinking “this isn’t the book I would’ve chosen to hold my son’s interest.” That, and “I’m so thankful I wasn’t the one picking books this time.”
In what I hear is a fairly common pattern for second grade boys, my son is a big fan of nonfiction books. They’re what he usually beelines toward at the library and what he asks to read and reread at story time. If we made a to-read stack that included “Biggest, Baddest Book of Bugs,” “Wild Kratts: Wild Cats” and “National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020,” he’d be the happiest of readers. And traditionally, the more storybooks we add to the stack, the grumpier he becomes. There are a few favorites, to be sure: “Iggy Peck, Architect” comes to mind, along with “A Bad Case of Stripes.”
But the rarity of a fictional story catching and holding his interest — especially one about deeply touching and profoundly challenging ideas — delighted me. It’s a story that will stick with him for decades, I would bet. One that, as the best stories always do, taps into our cravings for empathy and justice. One that forces my child to confront hard feelings that are worthy of exploration rather than denial. The book and its brave Mason embody sincerity, a quality we hope to impress upon our kids as being vitally important.
In all, I’d say the book is a slam dunk, and I’m proud of my little one for noticing it among the stacks of books all clamoring for attention in his daily purview.
This was also another reminder that when our kids are allowed to follow their interests, they can end up in wonderful places. Although I hate to admit it, I’m likely to assume I already know everything there is to know about each of my kids on any given day. I’ve been proven wrong so many times now, you’d think I’ve learned my lesson. But nope: Here I stand, ready at each turn to call myself the expert on their personalities, desires, fears and needs.
And every time, I’m happily surprised to discover a new facet of their growing selves.
During these strange, unsettled times when we’ve all been advised to stay out of public places for an unknowable length of time, I continue to be heartened by the things we can learn from and about our kids. The way they’re able to adapt to the world as it is rather than the way they wish it were. The way they’re ready to make a good time out of any regular dullness. The way they appreciate stories of challenge and heartbreak, and what that means for their internalized senses of how to live through struggles.
I’ll leave you for now with two last thoughts about learning new things in the time of COVID-19.
First, if you’re one of the newly recruited home-schoolers among us, some advice from a dear friend of mine. On Facebook this week, she shared the following gem.
“A word of encouragement for parents suddenly thrown into home education. (aka a sneaky trick that might be helpful.) The easiest way to get every person in your house to join forces and be on the same side of the fence ... is a read-aloud. You’ll all find yourselves rooting for and against the same characters. It’s oddly unifying. But will your older kids WANT to listen to a lame-o story like a baby? Nope. Sometimes you have to make it the better option. (‘You can fold towels OR sit and listen to our book while you draw.’) After two chapters of a good story, they’ll WANT to join you on the team rooting for ‘that person.’ Kiddos (and parents) lose some angst when school time begins with the feeling of ‘we’re on the same team.’
“And remember,” she said, “You can always lock yourself in your bedroom and call it a parent-teacher conference.”
Second, I can’t recommend Storyline Online highly enough. My whole family has enjoyed their collection of picture books read aloud by members of the Screen Actors Guild. Like the millions of parents around the world who are looking for ways to provide some cohesion to their kids’ now-fractured school year, I’ll soon be crafting daily school plans. You can bet Storyline Online will make the cut at our house. You can find them at storylineonline.net.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe.
