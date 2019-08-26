We’ve made it through the first full week of having two girls in middle school, friends. And I’d be lying if I said everything went peachy.
It was mostly great, of course. I’m proud of the way the girls carry themselves in new situations and how much joy they find in the company of good friends and favorite teachers. But nestled within that goodness were a few teary mornings prompted by dress code requirements. A few hiccups around early wake-ups. Then, the threat of homework began to rear its foul head.
“It’s only the fourth day of school,” my sixth-grader grumbled. A math book the size of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report lay before her, open to a few pre-tests with questions begging for answers.
“Your math teacher said these were just to get a feel for everyone’s current levels, right?” I tried to stave off her coming panic.
She didn’t know half of these problems, had forgotten or else had never seen the work before, and was therefore ready to unleash the tears that had been threatening ever since 7 a.m. when I’d noticed her shorts didn’t meet the fingertip rule.
Meanwhile, my husband pulled me aside: “I think we should help her with these problems,” he whispered. “She just doesn’t remember from last year, but if we explain it, work through them together, she’ll be fine.”
“That’s probably true,” I said. “But that negates the point of the pre-test. I think her teacher needs this honest lack of remembering to show him where they are as a class and what they need to go over again. I think she should just bite the bullet and miss a few problems.”
My husband clenched his jaw. Never a good sign.
“And start the year with a big, fat ‘F’?” He shook his head. “She needs to get off on the right foot. She can’t just breeze through, say she doesn’t understand, and close the book. She does that now, she’ll keep on doing it, and then where will we be? She needs us to teach her.”
Those sentences spoke as clearly to me as anything I’d heard so far this week. It looked to me like my good, strong husband had been triggered.
For clarity, I’m not using triggered in the way it’s sometimes hijacked — as a bullying, demeaning, dismissive description of weakness — but to describe the normal brain activity that happens when an external or internal stimulus causes an emotional reaction.
I recognize the signs of being triggered probably because I exhibit them so often myself. A cold sweat. Tight shoulders. Bulldog-like grip on the what-ifs of the future, leading to genuine, heartfelt fears and a stubborn clinging to my way being the only way. Something about middle school seems to bring out all of my triggers; apparently I’m not alone.
The middle school years are fraught with changes. Physical, mental, social, educational. Our kids’ responsibilities grow just as their friendships and identities are changing, morphing, solidifying. Thanks to hormonal hurricanes, their brains are not yet their own. I really like comparing mature, adult brains with wild horses: They’re powerful and strong, but they need someone willing to take the reins, or they’ll choose their own comfortable evolution, maybe in directions we don’t love.
If adult brains are like wild horses, middle school brains are like ... March hares. Madcap. Unpredictable. Sweet and cute and terrifying, with wispy reins flying free in the wind, nearly rampant.
We parents went through this phase once too. In our age and wisdom (ha), we may have forgotten what middle school is like, and probably for good reason. But the vestiges of our own tween and early teen experiences are buried within us. Parts of us exist that still struggle with our middle school perceptions. Parts that grew to protect ourselves from shame or self doubt or parts that worry we’re not smart enough. Parts that have pledged to never make mistakes. Those parts can still hold sway over us today.
School counselor, therapist and author Phyllis Fagell published an article about how to talk to middle schoolers last week in The Washington Post. For a section on triggers, Fagell spoke to Rachel Simmons, author of “The Curse of the Good Girl” and “Enough as She Is.”
Simmons was quoted as saying, “Ask yourself, ‘Am I revisiting my stuff, or dealing with their stuff?’ What would you say if you knew everything would be fine? Say that.”
This last part really resonated with me. If we knew everything would be fine, we could be peaceful and encouraging, without even a drop of fear tainting our words. We could connect with our child’s feelings without blame or projections. We could avoid our own triggers — land mines that keep us from being able to truly hear the voices of our children.
Triggering moments influence so much of how we act around our loved ones and in our public lives.
Viktor E. Frankl, controversial Austrian psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, had this to say about triggering moments: “Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”
Whether Frankl was right about much else, I’m not equipped to say. But this idea of putting more space between our triggers and our reactions is beautiful. Within the breath of space around our kids’ troubles, we can examine whether our feelings are over our stuff or their stuff. It’s worth taking a minute to examine our feelings before approaching those issues.
Especially when our loved ones are involved. Double-especially when middle school math homework is involved.
Sarah Coyne is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.