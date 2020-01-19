A strange thing happened last summer.
In a fit of pique, while the kids were home during the long school break, all screens were banished. Or at least hidden and forbidden. Usually, screen loss as a disciplinary measure is a last resort, what with all the big moods it creates for everyone involved, myself included. But the sedentary boredom had broken me. Away went Netflix, YouTube and that time-sucking, coloring-by-number app that had stolen my kids’ very souls.
Then came the dread. I didn’t exactly fear the kids’ reactions, but I anticipated their sulky complaints. Still, I was ready for it.
I needn’t have been.
At the end of that first screenless day, my kids were in the best of moods. Cheerful, expressive, interested, interesting. I almost couldn’t get my middle child to STOP talking:
“Oh, and I pulled out my old Kazoo Magazines and did some art projects. They’re not very good, but it took a long time, so I wasn’t bored. Can you believe that?! I wasn’t bored?! After that I made some slime — and before you panic, yes, I cleaned it up. Mostly. Plus we mixed up some cookie dough, but we couldn’t bake it until you got home. Are you ready? First, look at this ...”
She was exhausting. Her older sister was similarly inclined, and together, their good cheer made me wonder why we had allowed tablets and phones to rule any part of our lives.
The screens seemed to remove all will for self-directed contentment. Screens had invaded the spaces my kids might have been using for thought, movement and hobbies.
And hobbies are so valuable for a person’s sense of self. Even dabbling, passing hobbies. The activities that offer us joy and peace right alongside challenges and persistence are life-giving. Hobbies help calm our minds. Build our self esteem. Strengthen our ability to look forward to more than life’s daily obligations. They tap into our passions in a way school and work (and social media influencers and binged episodes) can’t, and they offer us a place to appreciate our multifaceted strengths.
Hobbies are definitely something I want for my kids as they grow and learn about themselves. Those few days of no screens reminded me just how much interest there is in the world for those who’ll open their eyes.
Of course we all know this; we just get stuck in the day-to-day lie that we don’t have time for a hobby, so we might as well watch one more reality show about other people living their dreams. It’s a consumer trap, I think. If we’re kept busy enough with work, we’ll have plenty of cash to consume our way out of boredom, forgetting simple, free contentments such as joining a community choir or baking a loaf of bread.
So how do we get back to hobbying? Two truths come to mind right away. First is the fact that our kids will absorb our energy and learn from our lives. If they see their parents actively pursuing a hobby rather than drowning in our smartphones, that informs their ideas about what a life can and should be.
Second, our kids are little hobby machines thanks to all the exploratory play they come hardwired with from birth. I’m thinking of my daughter, who wants to bake anything and everything and has done so since she was a toddler. It was play for her — and a horrendous mess — but now it’s become a true hobby. And my son, who’s been engineering vast Lego creations since the age of 3. It was play for him, but now he can while away hours in the contemplation, planning, building and rebuilding a personal creation. And my reader: Her hobby hit hard and fast, right alongside kindergarten ABCs and storytime at the library. She can fill days immersed in stories and hours daydreaming and writing her own.
What about me? I also count reading to be my top, best-loved hobby, but what else is there? Laundry folding? No, thanks. Manning the family calendar? Meh. Writing? Sure, but only when it’s not work-related. Crossword puzzles? Now we’re talking. Jigsaw puzzles? Yes, please!
The world will sometimes look upon our hobbies as meaningless and wasteful. Why do a puzzle when you could be accomplishing, working, seeing the world? For all the reasons mentioned above, plus this:
Hobbies are good for our physical and mental health. They reduce stress, increase our sense of well-being, stimulate our memory, help us remain active and remind us of our joy, a critical component in feeling positive about our days.
This is written to be shared, of course, but I’m also hoping to nudge myself toward turning off our kids’ screens and offering them the space to rediscover or stumble across a new pastime. It could see them through a lifetime of doldrums and reruns.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
Hobbies
Need a new hobby? Try new activities each month or week for a crash-course in hobbying.
• Urban sketching
• Crocheting
• Embroidery
• Cross stitch
• Blogging
• Photography
• Soap carving
• Wood whittling
• Painting
• Hiking
• Gardening
• Fishing
• Reading
• Scrapbooking
• Makeup
• Nail art
• Mechanics
• Geocaching
• Quilting
• Attend school sports games
• Learn a new language
• Learn a musical instrument
• Calligraphy
