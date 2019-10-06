Everything was going a little bit wrong.
First, I couldn’t find the stray cat we’ve adopted, who was immediately due at the vet for her spaying. I sweated all around our property lines for an hour, shaking her food bowl to no avail. She probably heard me from a shady perch in the forest and chose to disregard my anxiety.
Her appointment time came and went before she finally sauntered up — whether oblivious or intentionally disruptive, I’m still not sure.
A few minutes later, I burned the broccoli. The whole house rebelled against its putridity, but we had someplace to be, so we held our noses and made the best of it with sprinkles of Parmesan cheese. We ate too fast and got a touch of indigestion, I’m sorry to say. Spaghetti sauce splattered our shirts. Hurrying creates havoc, but what choice did we have? We were late, thanks to the fickle and tardy cat.
Finally, in a concentrated effort to leave the house, the kids began darting about on the Great Shoe Hunt. We participate in this hunt daily, as shoes are slippery little devils who never land in the same place twice. While hunting, my son brushed too close to the bookshelf. A glass-jarred candle crashed to the floor, sending glittering shards flying in every direction.
He froze, hands akimbo.
“Ooooopsssss,” I heard him whisper.
But there was no time for either consequences or lectures, so I picked up the bigger chunks, turned on the Roomba and walked away. My very good, very loyal robot vacuumed with gusto, and I vowed in my heart to clean the choking hairs from her brushes soonish as a reward.
One would think that was enough. Somehow, though, my stressed innards decided, once we were all seated in the car and driving safely away from our neighborhood, that this was the right time to pick a fight with my husband.
We fumed silently at one another for the rest of the ride, parking without comment, heading to our task without camaraderie. The kids were still as happy as their burnt broccoli tummies could allow (mostly because there was the promise of candy where we were going), but we parents had had enough of this scattered, rushed evening.
It’s strange to me that when everything is going wrong, the smallest action can turn the tide.
We walked along the sidewalk, and I noticed that at the exact moment my son slipped his small hand into mine, my daughter also slipped her hand into my husband’s.
Maybe it was the lowering sun or the freshening breeze. Or the way my boy kept a running commentary of everything we passed. But I mostly think it was our children’s hands in ours that reminded me lots of little things going wrong doesn’t have to be a math problem that adds up to a ruined evening.
I thought about something I’ve been telling my son lately when he experiences an upset:
“Right now, you are so angry at what went wrong. Imagine your anger is a storm cloud hanging just over your head, keeping you mad. If you want to leave it there, you certainly may — you can keep feeling angry about it if you need to, but it’ll probably keep your day messy and dark. If you’re ready for it to go away, though, the rest of your day can still be bright. You get to choose when to push away the cloud.”
And then we talk about ways to help the cloud blow away. We close our eyes and visualize it melting into the distance on a stiff breeze. We do great big hugs together and tell jokes. Make a snack. We talk about how it feels when things don’t go our way, and about something else that DID go right.
It’s always a little different, according to our time constraints.
This dark cloud business also reminds me of a podcast episode I’ve mentioned before in this space. In the podcast, author and life coach Brook Castillo discussed the concept of a 50/50 life, saying that we can trust about half of our experiences to feel positive and half to feel negative because that’s just life. Forcing every moment to fit the mold of positive or rebelling against feeling anything negative undermines our ability to live fully into our own experiences. And it makes it all the harder when truly, deeply negative things happen.
Castillo’s theory seems to be that allowing the presence of a negative gives us permission to either dwell on it, rebel against it or accept it in its moment — and then move on.
Every time I stop to remember that I can move on from a bad moment (either my own moment or one of my kids’), I’m encouraged as a parent.
The crashing glass, fickle cat and argument-picking moments fell firmly into the 50% negative parts of my day. But in front of me was a sunset and a hometown parade, plus the family that makes my world go ‘round, in all their messy glory. A few hours of simmeringly small negatives didn’t have to ruin my night if I chose otherwise.
So I blew away those storm clouds the best way I knew how.
With home-coming high-schoolers marching down the street, passing candy to my kids, I turned to my husband and told the truth: I was sorry — really sorry — for picking a fight. I was wrong, and I hoped he’d forgive me. Plus, I hoped he’d accept my hug, which was really the shove the dark cloud needed to be on its way.
I’d like to tell you the rest of the night played out like a Hallmark movie, but that would be a lie. One kid argued about whether or not a shower was strictly necessary. (It was.) Another kid snuck parade candy way past bedtime. I forgot to put my work clothes in the dryer and struggled to look presentable the next day.
Because real life is 50/50. And beautifully so.
