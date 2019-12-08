I have distinct memories of hugging all 27 people in my extended family before leaving my grandparents’ house on Christmas Eve as a child. It was a ritual that both stalled our exit and fed my soul, and one I recall with fondness.
That fondness only added to the complexity of my thoughts about hugging when I became a parent.
I’ve always wanted my kids to know the comforts of an embrace, feelings of acceptance and affection, warm greetings and peaceful farewells — all available in the humble hug. A hug from a loved one means connection, and we all need more of that, right? But I’ve also wanted my kids to trust their instincts around bodily distress and personal spaces, to trust they’re in charge of who gets to touch them and for how long.
Plus, I want my kids to learn that just because they’d like to hug someone, they still have to respect the other person’s wishes in the scenario. It feels silly at first stretch to teach a 5-year-old boy about consent, but life is like that sometimes: The important things are foundational, so we start early.
These sparring wishes — to hug or not to hug — might seem to take up space on opposite ends of the spectrum. We begin to fear that if our kids decline to hug a grandparent, they’re being disrespectful. We might even fear that if our kids avoid hugs from family friends, they’ll become cold and closed off from affection.
But let’s not fall into such extremist traps. We can trust our kids will be able to enjoy all the benefits of hugging while also calmly and politely standing up for their own needs as they see fit. They don’t have to be across-the-board huggers to still find fulfilling relationships with others.
So if the problem doesn’t lie with our kids, who, after all, are usually pretty able to discern if they’re in a hugging mood, where does it lie? I’m afraid the trouble lies with us adults.
I’ve seen plenty of blog posts, magazine articles and doctors’ statements advising us how to teach our kids they don’t have to hug everyone on demand, even if they’re family. What I haven’t seen so often, though, are articles teaching adults how to handle it when a child denies our affection.
Friends, I think we can do better than feeling insulted when a child we love isn’t in the mood for a hug. Sure, it doesn’t feel great when a squishy toddler squirms out of our arms in disgust. (Did I have garlic breath?) Right, it can feel like a dismissal when a fourth grader we haven’t seen since she was a third grader politely eschews our embrace. (Am I not cool anymore?) But it’s just good manners for us to let it go.
Here are some ways stable, respectful and emotionally mature grown-ups can do just that.
1. Ask permission
Before we can let go of being hug-snubbed, we first have to be denied. And to be denied, we need to have sought permission. Use your manners, read the situation, know your audience and all that. ’Tis better to be denied a hug than to get a reputation as the invader of personal space. Find your auto-hugs elsewhere.
2. Don’t take it personally
A shunned squeeze might have nothing to do with you. A preteen could be feeling uncomfortable in her own skin. A little one might hate confined spaces. Anyone anywhere could be healing from trauma, either physical or emotional. Even if it does have something to do with you (and your balsam-woody perfume overload, itchy wool sweater or awkwardly personal jokes), it’s OK. You’re not everyone’s cup of tea, and you needn’t be. Find your affection elsewhere, with the people who are grown up enough to choose your company for themselves.
3. Remember you’re not owed anything
Just because you’re bigger, older or smarter, small people don’t owe you a hug. You aren’t an auditor collecting a tax in order to determine the child’s loyalty. They will show their love in ways of their choosing, be it a high-five, a crayon drawing or a shy smile. They should be able to trust in your love without condition. Take your entitlement elsewhere.
4. Consider the source
Some people just don’t love to be hugged, and if you know them well enough to want a hug in the first place, you’re probably already aware of their feelings on the matter. Respect their nature, and find your hugs elsewhere.
5. Slow down
Maybe the child doesn’t want a hug right away. Maybe she needs to be reminded that you’re safe and good and loving before she’ll wrap her arms around you. Maybe she’ll hug you in a few years, if you’ve earned her trust. Maybe she’ll hug you tomorrow. Be patient. For now, find your hugs elsewhere.
6. Respect the boundary
Never make a child feel belittled for declining your hugs. This is how little girls grow into adults who are unable to say no to unwanted advances and who get taken advantage of as a result. This is how kids learn their boundaries are meaningless. Instead, reinforce the notion that boundaries are natural and good, and you’re mature enough to accept them. Demonstrate that you can find your hugs elsewhere.
7. Follow their lead
If they do feel like hugging, match their style, match their intensity and stop when they do. Learn to master the graceful side-hug. Or the quick back pat. Unlearn the desperate need to soak up every pore of their precious existence via a two-minute hug, and back away with goodwill. If you’ve demonstrated your self-restraint, trustworthiness and acceptance, I promise they’ll be back for more.
