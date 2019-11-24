Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday of the year.
Because I consider it to be the kickoff to the Christmas season, I find Thanksgiving to be much less fraught with expectations than what comes next. There’s no need to make sure I have the right gifts bought and wrapped, no pressure to make magic, no seasonal programs, fancy outfits, or mailing lists.
It’s much simpler than that. We gather. We feast. We love. The end.
But as much joy as I find in this simpler holiday, I realize Thanksgiving can be hard for some.
Where there are strained family relationships or large distances to overcome, Thanksgiving is not easy. Where there’s not enough money to provide a large, unrestrained meal, it’s a stress. When making time to shop and cook and participate is a challenge, or food allergies and diets conflict with the traditional offerings, it’s a hassle. When extended families fight over the day’s time, it’s exhausting. And if there’s been recent loss or hardship, Thanksgiving can be a reminder of sadness rather than an invocation of gratitude.
There’s usually plenty of talk about getting into the Christmas spirit, but how do we get into the Thanksgiving spirit? I have some ideas.
Tell yourself the truth
If Thanksgiving — and the entire holiday season beyond — fills you with anxiety and dread, it’s important to be honest with yourself and your expectations.
Jokes about talking to oneself are timeless, but go ahead: It’s time to have an internal conversation. It might sound something like this:
“Yes, this will probably be a hard year. There’s not as much money as in years past, plus things are strained with my family since that incident last summer. I’m worried the kids will notice the difference and be sad. I’m also a little worried I’ll snap and lose my temper. But listen: I can trust myself to get through this. I know I can do hard things, and I know this is only a season. I’m creative and kind. I’m thoughtful. I can spread joy and love even if I can’t spread a huge table. I can allow my kids to feel sad and help them through it.”
It’s important to feel each of our emotions in turn, give them a minute to talk and reassure them that we’re either strong enough to be in this holiday space or smart enough to know when to back away from the obligations and expectations.
Give yourself permission to like what you like without shame
It’s popular in the current social media atmosphere for those who listen to Christmas music and put up their twinkle lights before Thanksgiving to catch a lot of flack. There’s judgment — some good-natured and teasing, others bitter and unkind — around premature celebrations. Early birds are blamed for skipping over the gratitude in favor of consumerism and excess, and in my opinion, unfairly so. Haven’t we all been shopping for our friends’ and family’s gifts for months now anyway? Haven’t we been making lists and checking them twice?
If putting up your Christmas tree in November ushers in your sense of calm anticipation and joy for the season, go for it. Enjoy your pumpkin spice everything. Pile up a nightly cup of hot cocoa with your kids’ marshmallows. Put the Christmas lights up now (and enjoy the mild, nonwintry weather while doing so). Feel your pleasure fully and let it carry you through the stresses the holidays can sometimes bring.
On the flip side, if it makes you happy to hold out for a more traditional timeline, great! Be firm with your decorating schedules, hold back on the shopping, stick fast to your neither morally nor logistically superior methods if it makes you happy to do so. Personally, I’m in this camp — I love Thanksgiving so deeply that it means a lot for me to hold it in careful observance.
I’m following Sheryl Crow’s advice, here: “If it makes you happy, it can’t be that bad.” Let’s calm down and let one another appreciate joy wherever possible.
Express gratitude
It may be last, but it’s certainly not even close to being least.
I agree that it’s awkward and nerve-wracking to go around the table at Thanksgiving dinner and speak out loud what we’re most thankful for. I also tend to feel this one moment may not be the most truthful representation of our gratitude, thanks to nervousness, family hierarchies, long-held stigmas and the like. But I get why we do it. And I think we should do it more when we’re alone too.
Expressing gratitude with our actual voices changes something inside us. I’ve shared before that I think our brains are like wild animals, surviving more often on instinct and habit than on examination and thoughtfulness. So it makes sense to me that it’s important to provide guidance to these wild, instinctual organs directing so many of our reactions and choices.
This Thanksgiving, provide that guidance by speaking gratitude out loud and reminding yourself of all the good things. Encourage your kids to do the same. Even when the good things are fewer or different than they used to be, they’re worth mentioning. They’re worth celebrating so our brains won’t forget them on their daily impulsive wanderings. So we can perhaps change our courses toward more gratitude and less complaining. More action and less reaction. More purpose and less ennui.
Happy Thanksgiving, friends. May you allow your emotions to be honest, your attempts to be enough and your gratitude to be loud. May you enjoy the best parts, forgive the worst parts and finish it off with whatever brings you joy, even if that’s a pumpkin spiced hot cocoa in your hand while refusing to shop on Black Friday and anticipating coming home to twinkling Christmas lights and watching a horror film.
It doesn’t have to make sense to anyone but you.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
