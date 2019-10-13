Once upon a time, my patient mother and I used a real sewing machine with real fabric and thread to lovingly craft a “Strawberry Shortcake” costume for my oldest child. On the holiday itself, that opinionated 3-year-old refused to wear it.
Since then, I’ve tried to put as little effort as possible into the makings of Halloween costumes while still satisfying my kids’ desires to look alright. Which, usually, has meant hopping online and picking out a costume to purchase within a restrictive set of price guidelines. I have been unwilling to put my heart on the line again with a handcrafted costume only for it to be refused.
But secretly, in the back of my party-pooper soul, I’ve wondered why my kids couldn’t just ransack their dress-up boxes for the perfect costume. Our closets were filled with fairy and princess dresses, pirate accessories, lab coats, feather boas, pilot masks and magic wands.
Likewise, my son’s closet is now filled with super capes, tactical vests, wrist gauntlets, dinosaur tails — and the lab coat and magic wands have stuck around, too.
Options abound, is what I’m saying.
But those dress-up supplies, I’ve usually been told, were too used. Too dulled from wear. Too tangled and just not right. And because I’m a sucker for a great Halloween picture surrounded by felled leaves and candy buckets, off to the internet stores I’d go. Easy-peasy solutions were there for a busy family with little time for a hassle.
Now, though, our Halloween habits are scattered and faltering.
With two girls in middle school, getting them into a costume is no small feat. Deliberate embarrassment is low on the list of the 11- to 14-year-old’s priorities, and costumes are the shame-equivalent of Russian roulette: Will everyone else at the party be more low-key than me?
The scene in “Mean Girls” where Cady shows up to the preppy/sexy Halloween party in a zombie bride costume complete with blood, gore and a show-stoppingly destroyed wedding dress comes to mind. I imagine this is what my daughters assume will happen to them if they think of wearing a full-out costume of any sort.
So they’ve begun resorting to the simple and forgettable: a T-shirt and hat/animal ears/headband combo that can look like something or nothing depending on one’s level of enthusiasm.
Middle-schoolers are nothing if not anti-enthusiasm.
The girls are squared away for now in that weird place between childhood and adulthood. In adulthood, at least, nobody’s forcing you to wear a costume, and your enthusiasm is, once again, (mostly) acceptable if you decide to dress up as Ruth Bader Ginsburg all day at work.
But for the past several years of my son’s Halloween situation, we’ve still been in the cycle of purchasing a REAL costume with a REAL theme. He’s been a ninja and a cyborg, in turn, both costumes he loved. But then.
THEN.
Then came the year we bought a whole costume, spent the money and had it ready to go the night before the school Halloween party, only for him to decide at the last possible minute that he preferred to dig in his dress-up box for a mix-matched outfit.
Friends, this was my full-circle moment.
He dug around in his things, pulled out a tactical vest, some camouflage pants, a stocking cap, bright green gloves and an old pair of boots. He walked around the neighborhood perhaps as proud of himself as he’d ever been. As comfortable too.
No pressure, no worries, no masks to keep straight, no layered warmth to organize.
Never mind that the costume we’d paid money to acquire was now gathering dust back at the house.
So this year, I’m prepared for anything. Which is to say, we’ve prepared nothing. We haven’t shopped for it. We’ve barely discussed it. Halloween? Surely that’s too far in the future for such fickle things as kids’ plans.
This year, I’m happy to oblige the simplest and least-embarrassing options available because they mean we have very little work to do.
I anticipate a soccer player wearing shin guards and a jersey. A mime. A skeleton in cheap pajamas. I might have a hip-hop dancer. Or a veterinarian carrying a stuffed animal. (Bless that versatile lab coat.) We could easily accommodate a fisherman: a bucket hat and a vest bedazzled with lures.
This is a welcome shift. We’ve returned to our roots — not the disastrous mom-sewn costume roots but the dress-up boxes as easy solutions roots. I’m still prepared for a last-minute scramble and the desperate use of two-day shipping, though.
Because if I’ve learned anything about Halloween costuming as my kids have grown more self-aware, it’s to take nothing for granted except the coming onslaught of candy.
Sarah Coyne is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
