My daughter gathered her backpack from the car and heaved it onto her shoulder as we headed into the house after school.
She wasn’t angry, exactly. Just stuck in the mud on an issue we’d been discussing on our drive. Actually, her intractability matched my own. This is the problem with parenting a child who is very similar to oneself: There’s a whole lot of stubbornness to wade through on both sides.
“Mom, I’ll handle it myself,” she was telling me. “Or I’ll figure it out. But you don’t have to tell me a whole story about how to make it happen just right.”
“I know you can handle it,” I countered. “I just want to warn you about what not to do because I’ve been there. You can benefit from my experiences.”
I was right, wasn’t I? I wondered as I followed my girl inside. Wouldn’t any 13-year-old benefit from the wisdom of her parent? From hearing about and avoiding the pitfalls I’ve stumbled into over and over on my way to this ripe old age?
For big things such as bodily safety, honesty, responsibility, I’m sure the answer is yes.
But the issue we’d been discussing wasn’t epochal. It mostly centered around the best way to avoid embarrassment and awkwardness, a way to make sure those feelings didn’t happen thanks to adequate preparations.
This is a frequent approach of mine in parenting. I want to warn my kids away from all of my mistakes so they’ll have an easier path to follow. They won’t have to make the same mistakes as me if they’d just heed my warnings, and their regrets can be minimized. When I parent like this, though, I think my motives are sneaking out from a deeply held fear of embarrassment.
Feelings of embarrassment have always felt to me like trauma. It’s traumatic to feel so invaded by others’ opinions of my successes or failures, traumatic to assume their disapproval, whether real or imagined.
When I’m at my most self-aware today, as a grown adult, I tend to think of my embarrassments as being self-imposed traumas: It’s because I’m concerned so greatly with the opinion of others that I accept shame when none is warranted. The trauma is internal, and that’s pretty good news because it means I can have some effect on my ability to move forward from embarrassment into confidence.
But the fear of that trauma must be attached to less rational parts of my psyche because the desire persists to warn my kids away from my mistakes as they grow.
For the sake of argument, let’s imagine that our children nod obediently and with perfect understanding as we tell them stories of our historically shameful blunders. (Spoiler: They usually don’t. They “know better.”)
They would go out into the world avoiding a few cherry-picked problems because we’d prepared them for avoidance.
What we haven’t prepared them for, though, is the ability to trust they’ll be OK as other problems arise, to trust themselves to walk through the problem and come out the other side stronger and smarter and more capable.
This brings me to an area I’ve not dug into too deeply but keeps coming up in my thoughts as I continue learning how to be a parent: resilience.
One idea that’s been drilled into me since childhood is that “kids are resilient.” This is sometimes said in a way that seems to encourage low doses of neglect: If kids are resilient, there’s no need to worry about bedtimes, screen limits, bullying, etc. Some adults tend to write off intensive, intentional parenting because “kids are resilient,” so why put more effort into the thing than is necessary? These thoughts, I think, are why I’ve avoided thinking about true resilience.
But I want to think about resilience differently these days. Not as an evolutionary safety mechanism or accidental byproduct that acts as a bandage for parental failures but as a trait to encourage in our young ones via deliberate attention to our own actions.
I want to think about resilience from its true definition, not the one I’ve grown to understand through poor advice; resilience is simply the capacity to recover from difficulties. And that’s a truly useful quality for our kids to develop.
I should remember that it’s more important to prepare my kids for the understanding that mistakes and challenges are going to arise every day, and even so, they’ll be OK. They’ll be OK when failures pop up. They’ll be OK when regrets strike. I want my kids to remember that in the face of mistakes, failures and regrets, I, as their parent, still have faith in them to learn from and navigate through what happens next.
There’s a lot of purposeful “OK-ness” here. I say purposeful because I’m trying to learn the lesson of “OK-ness” myself. My kids can make mistakes and I can handle it.
By handling it, I don’t mean fixing it — I mean doing the emotional work of trusting that they will learn from those mistakes, learn resilience, and learn their own “OK-ness” through life’s varying experiences. Handling it by offering my calm and compassionate support in the midst of it all.
In a November 2017 article for Greater Good Magazine, teacher educator Amy L. Eva discussed the importance of embracing mistakes, and ended her piece with a statement I’ll carry with me: “It’s OK to mess up and spill the milk,” she wrote. “There is even beauty in vulnerability. It gives us space to find our strength.”
Yes, our kids need space to find their strength. Strength that can be found if I’ll step away from my anxiety-induced warnings long enough to let them discover their own resilience.
Sarah Coyne is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
