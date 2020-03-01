In one of my most commonly recurring dreams in childhood, I frantically prepared for and outran some disaster on the horizon.
I shoved supplies into a backpack while floodwaters rose just outside my door. An impossible hurricane was headed toward Missouri, and I gathered the things that mattered before hiding. Part of the house was on fire, and I searched for my favorite book, my favorite photos, my best shoes and my most treasured blankie. I mapped escape routes. Found emergency transportation. Hid from bad guys.
Clearly, these dreams about preparing and controlling are evidence of my earliest anxieties.
Still, I have a long track record of feeling the urge to be ready for whatever comes next. So this week when the news dropped from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention representative saying community spread of the novel coronavirus that’s slowly blooming in other countries is inevitable at home and we should expect severe disruptions to daily life, I felt as if I’d been readying my whole life for such a statement.
Automatically, I began listing the things my family would probably like to stock up on, just like I used to do in my anxiety dreams.
So well prepared was I, that I began having phone conversations with my in-laws and parents about prescription drugs. Coffee. Canned goods. A fully paid Netflix subscription.
It was only then that I remembered my child was in the back seat of the car, presumably listening to my laundry list of necessities and absorbing the worry over a possibility that might never affect him.
Truth is that some of our kids worry more than others, and hearing about the big, bad world can heap heavy thoughts onto their little hearts. Whether it’s an outbreak, climate change, school shootings, natural disasters, wars or political upheaval, kids today are subjected to some pretty grave concerns.
It’s the new coronavirus that has made me focus on it right this minute, but it’s a good idea to know how to talk to worried kids, no matter what the world is up to. Here are some ideas to keep in mind when our kids worry about the big things.
Look worries in the face
Too often, our parental reponse is to deny there’s anything to worry about. This backfires because in our hyperconnected world, kids will always find ways to learn what’s going on or will be subjected to stories unwittingly. Instead of denying the worry, it’s important to verbalize it and be honest about how it feels. With little kids (and all kids, really), mirroring works well.
“It seems like you’re feeling overwhelmed. I saw you reading a news story about pandemics, and those can be really worrying.”
Encourage your child to put a name to their feeling. As in, “It’s scary to think about what would happen. It’s normal to worry a little bit.” To brush off worries with positive thinking isn’t usually effective, because at heart, we humans need to be able to express our feelings and be accepted anyway. Anything else feels untruthful, and our kids will see through it. Best to get it all out in the open where it can breathe and be handled with care. Answer their questions as honestly as possible without going overboard.
Tell thoughts the truth
When worrying thoughts take over, they have a way of sucking all the truth out of a situation. One good way to combat that takeover is to be intentional about seeking the truth and telling it to your most worried parts. Remember the analogy of our brains being like wild horses? That applies here as well: they’re instinctual and habitual, and they need a strong rider to head them in the right direction.
In the case of this particular viral outbreak, the truth is that, right now, 97% to 98% of infected individuals survive. The truth is that governments and health care industries are reacting sharply because it’s their job to do so, and we will happily forgive their abundance of caution if and when this all blows over. The truth is that we hear more about the virus not because the media wants us to panic but because it might be a historical event that we can learn from in the future.
Dr. Ralph Lewis, at Psychology Today, put it like this in an online essay about kids and worry: “Journalists serve an important function by alerting us to the bad things happening in the world so that we can collectively take action to improve the situation. It’s also that as the world improves, we become less tolerant of the bad things that are still taking place in the world, and they are more newsworthy. Explain all this to your child.”
Tell the truth, and teach your kids to seek it for themselves. Then teach them to rein in their wild animal brains with that truth.
Set a healthy example
Our own reactions in times of worry teach our kids how to react as well. If we are the kinds of parents who panic loudly, fret wildly and seek conspiracies to explain every drama in the world, our kids will abosrb those traits as reasonable and right. Conversely, if we are the kinds of parents who stick our heads in the sand and refuse to worry because worrying feels too scary, our kids will learn to do the same.
Part of this happens in milliseconds: it’s emotional contagion. Our kids (and others) contract our emotions just by witnessing them. That’s not to say we aren’t allowed to have worries about the weight of the world, but it’s in everyone’s best interest if we adults have found ways to address and allow our internal emotions in ways that don’t place them on the shoulders of our children when the going gets tough.
It’s that old adage: Put on your own oxygen mask first so you’ll have enough air to help those around you. Be aware of your thoughts and emotions, allow them their say, then tell those thoughts the truth so they won’t become runaway horses in front of your impressionable kids.
We can be in charge of ourselves. We are strong enough to consider the worries and truths about the big things that go wrong in the world. And we’re strong enough to help our kids through potentially scary times with intentional compassion.
Now go wash your hands, friends. It’s still flu season, after all.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
