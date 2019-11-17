I could see the tension building in him for days in advance. He picked silly fights with his sister, tore around the house leaving messes in his wake and howled at every creaking floorboard.
Our dog was going stir-crazy.
It didn’t help that after back-to-back family illnesses and a bitter cold snap, he hadn’t had a good outdoor run of any distance for more than a week. The poor pup was in desperate need of an energy release, and I knew it.
Still, when I came home from work this week and found a hole chewed through the corner of our couch cushion — and not for the first time — I saw red. Pillow stuffing belched out from the gaping wound, still soggy from our dog’s attentions. The decorative cord that makes a perimeter around the cushion was unraveled.
And he had the audacity to wag his tail in my presence, joyful at my return.
I’m ashamed of the eruption that happened next. The children cowered. The innocent dog begged to go outside. The guilty dog hid under the bed.
My rage felt incandescent and not just for the couch, but because the couch represented everything else this antsy, pent-up pup has ruined: shoe insoles, pillow cases, underwear, plastic toys, a feather duvet, a math textbook, my blush brush, my daughter’s retainer, my son’s Invisalign trays, stolen garbage, our bed quilt. There’s more, but my memory has blocked the trauma.
And through it all, I’ve been patient.
As a puppy, he was still learning. As new dog owners, so were we. There was room to accept that he would grow out of his worst habits and become the pet my kids already saw him as — the cutest, best, sweetest doggo in the history of doggos.
But my patience had snapped. In a tizzy, I texted long streams of angry complaints to my husband. All-caps weren’t expansive enough to contain my fury.
Whereas I was happy to sit within my simmering storm of indignation, it appears my husband took a separate approach. Perhaps when one is not choking on a fog of rage, rational choices are available. Who knew?
My husband, stepping cautiously in my vicinity, came home from work that night armed with information. He’d done some research, he said. Probably the research we should have done when bringing the dog home in the first place.
“Beagle-mixes are prone to separation anxiety and boredom,” he told me. “And either one of those things can cause him to get into trouble when his human pack’s not at home. It’s also likely the cause of him licking the same spot on his hip over and over until it’s chapped — anxiety. Plus, I learned dogs don’t really change their behavior in response to anger; they’re better at learning from positive reinforcement. Human anger is more likely to create even more stress and anxiety for dogs in the long run.”
He’d spent some time looking into cures for an anxious pup, specifically a young and energetic beagle-mix: lots of attention and affection, daily long walks for exercise — not just a hearty backyard linger — and crating when we’re away from home.
He said crating makes some dogs feel safer. Less at-loose-ends. It just so happens the crating might save our furniture, too, but that’s beside the point, he said, because what we’re aiming for is a pet who feels loved, safe and appreciated, and will therefore be a treasured addition to the family.
His researched solutions might help, or maybe we’ll need a stronger intervention. Maybe we’ll need to undertake dog training exercises. But it felt good to know someone was digging deeper than my temper tantrum.
Which reminded me of a book I treated like my personal scripture/instruction manual when my babies were born: “The Baby Whisperer Solves All Your Problems (By Teaching You to Ask the Right Questions).”
I can’t tell you now whether I recommend the book because I don’t remember what it advised. Sleep deprivation and desperation have conspired against my memory, and my parenting philosophies have certainly flip-flopped since I became a mother. But what I do remember is an overarching theme of looking further than the outward behavior to solve babyhood issues.
The authors, Tracy Hogg and Melinda Blau, advocated for nonreactivity in the face of challenges. They prescribed a thoughtful approach to figuring out why a little one struggled to fall asleep, stay asleep, eat new foods, potty train or self-soothe after a separation. Instead of plowing forward with an emotional struggle to change the behavior, the book’s advice was to figure out what caused the behavior, and start there.
I credit that book with my inability to leave a parenting conundrum alone, rather chewing at it until I reach a conclusion. Which has, admittedly, led me down the path of anxiety myself. At least I’m not gnawing on the couch cushions yet.
I’m beginning to think that maybe the idea of looking past an outward behavior to decipher its origins — a plan I still use as a parent on a daily basis — is a good plan for raising puppies and children alike. After I’d calmed down long enough to Google “How to turn a bad dog into a good dog” (the question itself an indicator of my continued foul mood), I found the following cryptic quote.
“There are no bad dogs, only bad owners.”
I don’t like that, not one bit.
If you must know, I’ve apologized to the dog for yelling at him, restitched the corners of the couch cushions, and scheduled ample pupper playtime. New dog-walking routines are being implemented. Stronger chew toys are in my Amazon cart. And the crate — that cozy mecca of stability and safety — has a new midday occupant.
One sweet and spicy beagle-mix. I guess we’ll keep him and aim for bettering our dog-parenthood in the meantime.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
