My first remembrance of my mother’s care came when I was 10 years old.
That sounds kind of shameful, though: as if her obvious attentions and efforts had been unworthy of notice for a decade. But my awareness before then, I think, was more akin to the way I noticed the color of the sky. It was always blue, some days more than others, but blue enough that I didn’t even need to look at it for proof.
Her love was a given. My knowledge of it was instinctual. Unquestioned. Privileged.
But when I was around 10, I was asked to be the flower girl in a wedding. We wedding party ladies would be getting ready together at the church, changing into our matching dresses and having ribbons woven through our hair while a photographer captured the moments. It was kind of the pinnacle of superstardom, as far as my youthful self was concerned. I would be made beautiful, and all eyes would be on me (Bride? What bride?) as I tossed my flower petals. Glory.
Before we left home that day, my mom told me to wear a camisole under my button-up shirt, which would have been an eye-roller for me. Camisoles were an uncomfortable, confining, old-fashioned irritation. I probably argued with her for a minute before doing as she’d asked.
Then, at the church, I was drawn into a nursery filled with mature women in the throes of wedding prep: pantyhose flew, hairspray filled the air and every last one of those ladies were half-dressed. Into this foray I stepped. My youthful confidence was dashed as I realized I was about to change into my frock in front of actual people.
My dress hung on a chair nearby. Photos would start soon. I backed myself into a corner and began to change, burning with shame that people were about to see my whole body, at least peripherally.
Then I remembered: I was wearing a camisole. The white cotton glowed like polished armor against my skin and I swear I grew several inches taller. My eyes pricked with tears as I thought about my mom. She had anticipated this moment. She knew what wedding preparations were like, she knew what my dress was like, but mostly, she knew what I was like: modest, shy, awkward, tender.
That memory is the first physical manifestation of her care that I can actively recall.
Of course, now I see it everywhere.
How she required me to make my own doctors’ appointments. Held me when I was heartbroken. Reminded me of my strengths. I saw her care when she stopped by my house every morning to hold the crying baby while my husband traveled for work. When she assured me that this was just a phase. When she believed in me.
Her care was and still is like the blue sky. The open door. The feeling of laying your head on a cool pillow at the end of a long day: fresh and comforting.
And heaven only knows what that sort of care and acceptance has built inside of me like a castle of affirmations. It tunnels through everything I know and say about myself. Which, then, tends to sprinkle down onto my children’s hearts by my own words and actions.
Her care has positively infected me.
I was chatting with an acquaintance a few weeks ago, and he told me about his mother, who’s living with dementia.
“I read your column every week,” he said. “Even though I don’t have kids myself, I’ve found that the kind of patience and respect you seem to advocate for with kids is pretty helpful when we get around to caring for our parents, too.”
While I’m not caring for an aging parent right now, I think he’s probably right.
They’re all just people: Children, adults and aging folks still want to feel heard. They want to be valued and have some sense of purpose. They all desire autonomy, laced with love, acceptance and a soft place to land.
So when I match up the disparate pieces of this equation — early care from my parents; plus all I know and am learning about raising kids; plus the way many of us become caretakers in our parents’ golden years — there’s a pretty strong thread of generational care.
If I understand the basics of sociology, it’s clear that the way we’re raised becomes part of how our children carry on with their own families. That branch of science is certainly more concerned with large cultural groups than individual experiences, but the grand idea plays out all around us. We pass down our values, disciplines and anxieties to the next generation while a few rebels keep things interesting.
It’s both a daunting and auspicious truth. Filled with pressure and filled with hope. What if the way my parents cared for me informed the way I care for my children? And what if the way I care for my children informs the way they care for me in my old age? What if my patience and respect now plants seeds of those values forever in their hearts?
What if because my responses to my kids’ big emotions are met with understanding instead of denial, shame or force, they become equipped to respond to my elderly emotions the same way?
This is a hall of mirrors situation, friends. I’m not up to the task of untangling it all, and that’s OK.
But I tend to think that raising children is one of the most important tasks many of us will undertake in our lifetime. Let us be the blue sky our children don’t have to look for to know it’s there. Let us be the care we want to see in the world.
Let us raise children who are equipped to someday help raise themselves as well as us.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
