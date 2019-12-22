I had to have a talk with myself last weekend before I rolled out of bed, even before I opened my eyes to greet the busy, busy December day.
It wasn't an old version of the "Cheer up! Make magic! Positive thinking is the only way forward!" talk that used to see me through my earliest parenting days.
Since then, I've come across a different philosophy that I've written about here several times: the 50/50 life. It's the idea that about half of our daily experiences can be expected to feel positive, while the other half can be expected to feel not so good. And embracing it as truth has helped me remember that negative feelings are usually normal and fine, and the more enjoyable 50% of life will show up again soon if I'm ready to notice it.
So I didn't disown the worrying thoughts that woke me up that morning. Instead, the talk I had with myself — eyes closed, thoughts still melty with sleep — was less about talking and more about listening.
This Christmas, I've been proud of myself for navigating the season's particular stresses with less freaking out and more slow appreciation. But it's not been a simple process. It's required being truly open to my feelings and hearing their worries with curiosity and calm instead of judging or strong-arming them into submission.
The magic of the holidays is a beautiful thing, but it doesn't just show up on our doorsteps, whole-cloth. The season's best experiences happen as a result of time, planning and creativity. Creativity that, statistically, falls on the shoulders of mothers everywhere.
In a recent article for HuffPost, writer Gemma Hartley wrote, "Women already perform the bulk of emotional labor ― the psychological phenomenon of unpaid, often unnoticed labor that goes into keeping everyone around you comfortable and happy. But during the holidays, this work ramps up. There are more mental lists to juggle, more commitments on the calendar to keep track of, more tasks to delegate."
Don't I know it. And I want the magic. I really do. I think many of us adults are striving to re-create what we remember from childhood, but if we really stretch to recall, Christmas was magical on its own. I speak for myself here, but we didn't have dozens of perfect presents, baking marathons and curated craftiness. We had a long winter break, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on national TV and the J.C. Penney catalog for dreaming.
We had a cobbled together and still wonderful holiday, surrounded by the people we loved. It was magic because it was Christmas. Full stop.
But back to the talk I had with myself the other morning. If you've seen the video from Tiffany Jenkins of "Juggling the Jenkins" titled "If My Brain Held a Morning Meeting," you can kind of envision what these internal conversations are like. Minus the (pretty hilarious) self-sabotage and with a lot more self-encouragement. Mine went something like this:
Me to the various worried parts of my inner life: "Hi, guys. Good morning. I can tell that some of us are feeling anxious about things right now. But I'm having trouble pinpointing exactly what's making us fret. It's an indistinguishable ball of stress at the moment. Anyone care to speak up?"
(Internal rumblings.)
Me again: "What's that? You're worried you won't have enough time? Excellent, please tell me all the reasons why your time is limited."
Speeding part: "Well, there are two dance recitals this weekend, one that coincides with a basketball game. Then I know there's shopping left to do, but I can't remember what's already been purchased, so I can't shop yet — and even if I could, there would be no time. Because on Sunday, if we don't cook enough food for the coming week, our nights are too busy, and we'll have to resort to fast food, and that's both expensive and gross. So."
Me: "Yeah, that's a lot. Thank you for trusting me with your worries."
Tired part: "And I just want to rest. Are we even getting enough sleep? There's no chance of an early night tonight or tomorrow. We promised we'd go to the Christmas party — and next week is a rat race too."
Me: "I feel you. Tiredness makes everything harder."
Organized part: "If you'd let me control everything, none of this would be a problem. I can manage, really, if you'd stop relaxing so often. You just need to keep hustling. There's no room for laziness, people."
Me: "It must be hard to watch us put up our feet when there are a hundred items on our to-do list. I understand — truly — and I'm glad you spoke up."
Little girl part: "I just want to drink hot chocolate and watch movies! But I can't! Nothing is fair!"
Me: "You're right that this is a busy time for us, but it won't always be so hard. Want to put together a puzzle while we figure everything out?"
(Everyone feels the tiniest weight lifted just for being heard.)
Me again: "I'm so thankful for your worries. They prove to me that we care about the season and our family and our needs. If you don't mind, I'd like to hold all of these worries for you because I'm strong enough to hold them. I'm also a grown adult who can handle them without falling apart. You can trust me."
Still me: "I will listen to you every single day. We are good enough to get through this. When there's a hard spot, we know it won't last. When there's a good spot, we can enjoy it. I'm glad we're a team."
That's all, friends. A talk. A listen. An airing of grievances.
It's my prescription to you, if you're also coming up against the challenges of the season. If you're worried about making magic or keeping up. If you're worried about hours of cabin fever on Christmas break. If there's sickness or anger or sadness. Let yourself be heard, and then be the stable, calm and secure voice you need to hear.
I believe in you.
