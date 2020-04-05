It is a truth universally acknowledged that a person in possession of an Instagram account must be in want of a cherry-picked photo to share.
You know the kind: an image that avoids the pile of mess in the corner to highlight something sweet and beautiful. We know this about social media, and we accept it. We post images that hide our worst truths and show off our good sides. We pick the selfie that erases our double chins, when people in real life know about those chins and love us anyway.
I’m thankful for the friends who choose to post only the realest of the real and understanding of those who like to put forth an image of their lives they can feel proud of. I find grace for both paths and any combination of the two; it’s fine, as long as we don’t start to believe the perfectly staged and highly filtered images are a person’s whole world and as long as they don’t become our expectation for ourselves.
But during the weirdness of the world at present, I’m more OK with the bright spots than ever. In the midst of connecting with my friends over our shared feelings of uncertainty, loneliness and being overwhelmed, I’m trying to share the good things. Not because speaking about the good things erases the bad, but because I’ve always believed that to find the beauty in the world, one need only look for it. And making a point to share beautiful things, or hopeful things, or peaceful things has required me to open myself up to that search.
While I’m not providing curated images in this space, I still want to share the things bringing me peace. The good things. The beauty. In a time when many of us are actively seeking peace as a balm to the things we cannot control, here are a few cherry-picked items I’m actively appreciating right now.
Brené Brown’s new podcast
Brené Brown is a professor, lecturer and researcher who has spent her career studying shame, courage and vulnerability. If you haven’t read one of her books or heard her TED Talk or watched her Netflix special, consider this your invitation (nay, imperative) to do so immediately. And add her new podcast to your queue.
Many of us shy away from our vulnerabilities in ways that often hinder our ability to make meaningful connections — to our own detriment. When things feel bad, we start acting bad, often as a means of self-preservation. Understanding this is one thing, but moving away from it into an acceptance of our vulnerability is quite another. In her podcast, which has come not a moment too soon, Brown helps untangle the mess. So far, her episodes offer what feel like one-on-one therapy sessions as well as discussions with fellow researchers and strugglers.
Especially today, with a pandemic shutting down all sense of normalcy, Brown’s words are exactly what I needed.
John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ YouTube channel
Just as we share our pretty pictures and proud creations to cheer one another, “The Office” alum Krasinski has gathered together happy news to share with us adoring fans. His first episode of “Some Good News” aired last week on YouTube, with his daughters’ marker-colored logo prominently displayed in the background.
He promises to keep the goodness coming with reports of cheerful happenings from around the world while most of us are stuck in this worried, new-normal state. Plus, if Krasinski’s Zoom interview with co-star Steve Carell was any indication, viewers can expect the lovable actor/director/producer to sprinkle fantastic interviews throughout. Shall I write in a suggestion for an interview with Brené Brown?
Spring
It would be silly not to seek out the physical world’s beauty right now. Everything outside is either on the cusp of blooming or has already begun showering us with brightness, which is a fantastic invitation to let our kids learn to take photos, sketch vistas and absorb the sunshine during four hour-long recesses (a daily habit that could be a heartbreaking loss when the schools send REAL work for the kids to do).
If in winter, we’re allowed to snuggle into our homes with blankets and sweet cups of cocoa, spring lets us stretch out and grow something. Spring lets us dream about happy futures and new horizons. Spring asks us to believe there’s newness around the corner. I’ll buy into that.
But spring during a pandemic is another kind of beauty: It’s newness mixed with slowness. Bedtime stories that go too long, lunches that linger, unplanned phone calls and looping Sunday drives. Spring means appreciating the cycles of the earth, and pandemics mean keeping a 6-foot distance, but both put together mean space to breathe in the scent of lilacs and new-mown grass from the relative safety of home.
‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Wall Kimmerer
On a recent recommendation from a friend, I picked up a copy of “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants.” It appealed to my friend because he’s a gardener who appreciates the bounty and harmony of the earth. But he thought it would appeal to me (I think) because I’m a parent who appreciates the lessons learned from paying attention to and honoring small, powerless things. He was right.
But more than that, when there seems to be a storm on the horizon, I like something solid and comforting to sink into that has nothing at all to do with my particular storm. “Braiding Sweetgrass” does that for me, in a way I’ve also experienced while reading musings on nature from the likes of John Muir, Aldo Leopold and Mary Oliver. Their observances never fail to calm. Kimmerer, a botanist, brings the added beauty of her Potawatomie heritage with words that feel like an inborn adoration of a world many of us take for granted.
So this spring, this year, I’ve found peaceful escapes into which I can lean: essays, seasons, good news and lessons on vulnerability. May it be good for what ails us.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.