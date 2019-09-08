Every year on the first of September — or at least during a handful of hospitable years — my family has celebrated Hogwarts Day with a traditional “Harry Potter”-themed feast.
September first, of course, being the day he and his classmates arrive each year at the Hogwarts school of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It’s the start of term, the day of the sorting, the kickoff to a whole, grand year of magic.
We usually serve shepherd’s pie, pumpkin juice, pumpkin pasties, butterbeer and cauldron cakes. But one year, we had fish fingers and “chips.” Another year, it was roast beef and garlic mashed potatoes. Whatever the menu, the food sent us straight into the most delightful mood for one of our favorite fictional worlds.
The past two years, however, we’ve been too busy to celebrate the day. Tiredness took over, or a trip to the lake, and the Hogwarts Day feast was left by the wayside. Of course, we could do it any time we like. Preferably on a Friday night after the work and school week is finished. Or we could venture out into new movie waters.
Here are some of my favorite possibilities for bringing together a great movie with great — or maybe just greatly fun — foods:
‘Fried Green Tomatoes’
The first few movies on my list are geared toward tweens, and I’m embarrassed to say my own girls haven’t yet seen this avenging classic. We’ll watch Idgie and Ruth alongside a platter of buttermilk biscuits, a pile of barbecued pulled pork, sweet tea and, of course, fried green tomatoes. If we’re lucky, we’ll top it off with a slice of Southern cherry pie.
‘Julie & Julia’
I can’t remember the movie well enough to know how interested my older kids would be, but this is definitely on my list for their older teen years. We’ll serve something rich, made with lots of eggs and butter. Julia Child’s velvety chocolate almond cake with a silky, dark ganache. Coq au vin. Boeuf bourguignon. We’ll wear pearls and use terrible French accents. Bon appetit!
‘A League of Their Own’
Another of my favorites from the good ol’ ’90s, when Tom Hanks ruled the box office and Madonna still made cameos.
My kids love this movie, especially when Jimmy Dugan drunkenly calls Miss Cuthbert a “gorgeous stack of pancakes.” So we could simply serve flapjacks and call it a night. However, I feel we would be missing an opportunity for perhaps the most universally recognized of all ballpark foods: hot dogs. I’ll have a vegan carrot dog, most likely, but the feeling will hold. Maybe we’ll add a soft pretzel and a package of dry-roasted peanuts, just for variety.
‘Jiro Dreams of Sushi’
I think I’m an outcast in this trend, but I keep seeing all of my friends’ kids falling in love with sushi, a food group I do not adore. What I DO love, though, are the textures, as long as there’s nothing fishy in there: sticky rice, creamy fillings, snappy veggies. While I haven’t seen this documentary yet, I’m intrigued: Who wouldn’t want to watch one of the top sushi chefs in the world ply his trade with incredible precision and creativity? Served carefully, I think my kids and I could learn to like a few types of sushi. I’m willing to learn.
‘The Goonies’
As if we needed an excuse for a junk food night. That lovable Chunk enjoys his potato chips, candy bars and whipped cream so heartily that I’m sure my kids would be on board with joining in. I’m also pretty sure the Goonies’ favorite foods were also what inspired the famous “Gilmore Girls” candy-binge sessions that look like an on-screen sugar coma. Whatever the impetus, my children can all support a night that ends with rocky road ice cream, Pepsi and heroic kid-feats. I’ll serve carrot sticks to assuage the guilt.
‘James and the Giant Peach’
Roald Dahl’s book, when I was younger, marked one of the first times I can recall being put immediately into a craving just from an on-page description. The juicy words and peach-scented imagery sent me into a serious state of need. Maybe the animated Disney adaptation will do the same? I think individual peach galettes or a juicy, dripping cobbler with a scoop of melting vanilla ice cream on top would be good to have on hand, just in case.
‘Ratatouille’
I can’t resist that passionate mouse-chef Remy in this animated film set in a bustling Paris kitchen. Still, I can’t see my children loving the zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes that make up the basis for the titled dish. I’ll serve a big bowl of my own vegetable soup with crusty, warm bread and a cheese board. Nothing too stinky; I’ll keep the dairy gentle for the kids’ sake.
‘Anne with an E’
OK, this isn’t a movie; it’s a Netflix series and it’s a lovely, if not entirely faithful, rendition. There’s drama aplenty, and enough of it centers on food and drink that I think we could pull off a special celebration. We can serve raspberry cordials: a raspberry-steeped simple syrup diluted with water or seltzer water. Black currant scones with tea. Plum pudding, but without the mouse-sauce, thank you very much. It’ll be a frilly day, to be sure, but I’m willing to put up with a little melodrama for the sake of delicious entertainment.
Now that I’ve begun, it’s hard to stop. I want to make plates of spaghetti and meatballs for “Lady and the Tramp;” cheese pizza with towering ice cream sundaes for my family’s perennial favorite, “Home Alone;” tomato soup, roast beef, baked potatoes and blueberry pie, like Violet Beauregard’s three-course-meal gum in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
There’s so much goodness out there, and my salivary glands can’t wait to get started.
Sarah Coyne is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
