My writing brain does a funny thing: Almost as soon as I’ve written about a topic, it drops from the forefront of my thoughts like a clipped fingernail.
It reiterates the gist of some research I once read about people who openly tout their goals: By speaking their plans aloud, humans can actually trick their brains into feeling accomplishment and so are less likely to reach those goals in the end. We stop working before we start because our brains are satisfied with pride in the plan itself.
As a parenting columnist, this is a problem. I tell my readers every week about my feelings and plans — do I shoot myself in the foot? Only time will tell.
I’ve already encountered a few hiccups, though. A few times when an old favorite way of guiding my kids has fallen by the wayside. While the strategies we preferred for tantrums and potty training just aren’t relevant in my life with big kids, there are certainly some gems I’m sad to have dropped along the way.
I’m reminded of this summer at the lake with my family, when our second-grader was nervous about jumping off the dock. I worked out in my head what was the best way to encourage him toward this adventure because I knew he would adore the thrill of the splash. But just before I opened my mouth to speak, to prod, to cajole, I remembered another way. An old standby to both encourage and allow for independence in choice. A phrase I hadn’t uttered in a few years, at least.
“You can do it when you’re ready,” I quietly told my boy.
I’ve used this when my toddler girls were too shy to join in at a birthday party. When one of them was scared to stay the night at a friend’s house. When someone knew the right thing to do but struggled against a strong desire for the opposite.
This phrase is magical because it reminds our kids of their self-worth. It reminds us as parents that our children can choose their own actions, and it reminds our kids that we trust them to decide. I also love that, if overheard by others who are pressuring a child to participate in something they’re uncomfortable with, these words are a quiet signal for them to mind their own business. I guess it’s human nature to want others to join in your fun, but I hope that my words will help my kids feel confident in their right to be themselves, no matter the peer pressure being exerted upon them by well-meaning others.
Now that I’m in the business of remembering, here are a few more old favorite tricks from my earlier parenting adventures.
Be a Mirror
What worked like a dream with my preschoolers and early-graders is now equally helpful with middle-schoolers — call it parroting, mirroring or freely offered understanding, but here’s the idea. When you see them struggling or worrying or hurting, repeat back to them what you see in them.
“You seem sad.”
“This feels hard for you.”
“If you’re angry, I get it — I would be too.”
Mirroring their feelings out loud doesn’t cure the emotion, and it may not even change it, but it sure does help our kids know they’re not alone with their troubles. Which goes a long way toward them being able to manage those troubles with maturity as they grow into the next part of their lives.
Pre-Teach
At some point, I forgot that before going to a new place — or the same old place, but on a moody day — it helps to have a quick conversation about expectations. With small children, this is vital because different places can call for different behavior and they aren’t always socially aware enough to recognize these shifts. But with older kids, it’s still useful.
Because while our middle- and high-schoolers are becoming responsible by fits and starts, their social awareness is still very much in a season of growth. In addition to using a pre-show conversation to remind them about some finer points of manners or compassion, we can also help nervous tweens and teens know what to expect of a new experience. We had endless conversations with a worried preschooler before she was due for a minor, outpatient surgery. I can’t imagine my big kids needing any less reassurance.
Connect at Night
I remember the nights we spent a good portion of our evening just accomplishing bedtime rituals. Baths, pajamas, stories and snuggling took all of our energy, but we were repaid with real connection during those whispered conversations just before tucking in.
Now, with big kids sequestered for hours of homework and our youngest child old enough to manage his washing up without our interference, my husband and I find bedtime to be mostly chill. We go where we’re needed, say goodnight with a quick hug in the kitchen and shoo the kids upstairs when it gets late.
What a shame, though. Because our older kids blossom and thrive and reach out the very minute we slow down beside them. When we take the time to cultivate a connection outside of reminders and chores and the daily bustle of making sure everyone is keeping up with their obligations, we are reminded why it’s so worthwhile.
If we take 10 little minutes to lie down beside them in their giant, teenager beds, the conversation will knock our socks off.
And where there’s conversation, there’s the root of all healing: connection.
Sarah Coyne is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
