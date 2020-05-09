As the world has been overrun for some years with people extolling the virtues of the Enneagram test, I'm a new convert — again.
Oh, I've taken the test before. But if there's a personality type who doesn't put much stock in personality types, it's always been me. So post-quiz, I forget my type almost as soon as I've discovered it. I carry on in my mysterious (or stubborn) ways, never fully understanding myself or my needs.
Maybe it's the social distancing that has me staring at the trees for hours each day, or maybe it's the fact that today is Mother's Day and I've been navel-gazing about the state of pandemic parenthood. About the state of motherhood in general. There's nothing like unbroken hours with one's children to invite self-reflection. Whatever the cause, friends, I took the test, and it wasn't easy.
For me at least, it's a challenge to correctly record my true thoughts versus the thoughts I think are right. The feelings I aspire to are almost more prominent than those I realistically exhibit.
Which is why it wasn't surprising to me when my results classified me as a type one: the perfectionist. Ones, I hear, often want to do things the exact right way and expect others to do so as well. So choosing the right way to feel sometimes overrides the truth of my actual feeling.
Understand what I mean about the navel gazing?
It's got me wondering about my kids' personalities too. I won't subject them to a quiz unless they're craving one, but taking the test myself reminded me of something a dear friend suggested while we talked about parenthood, authenticity and anxiety.
"What makes you feel loved?" she asked.
I think I immediately started sweating. It's an intimate question, one that most of us probably don't spend too much time thinking about. Unless we've dived into the Love Languages personality test (another longstanding classic), it probably doesn't come naturally to ponder what actions by others make us feel loved. Is it an act of kindness? Words of affirmation? Physical affection? In fact, when she asked me the question, my assumptions immediately went there.
"You mean what's my love language?" I smirked.
"No," she said. "That's interesting to know, but it can get a little complicated. This is simpler and more straightforward. Forget the categories. What makes you feel loved?"
I couldn't answer straight away. It was buried too deeply inside me.
She sidestepped: "Have you ever asked your kids what makes them feel like you love them?"
This friend knows how to cut to the quick of the matter without any fuss, and as I shook my head, I felt like I'd let her down.
"You should ask them sometime," she encouraged. "It's a really great conversation and can help everyone feel heard. We all want to be understood. Knowing their answers might help you find ways to honor their hearts in the middle of all the daily work of keeping them alive. You're not just a caretaker, which is hard enough but can sometimes feel less than rewarding. You're a mother. That's more about connection than scheduling and organizing. But keep thinking about your own answer too."
Rather than approach my own vulnerabilities — because what's more vulnerable than knowing your desire and having to wonder if it's being met? — I started with my kids.
One child said they feel the most loved when they've been listened to. When we hear and respect their concerns. And when they've been in trouble and we don't stay mad at them but continue to show affection, kindness and acceptance? That's love, they said.
Another child said they feel the most loved when they're wrapped up in a hug or — better still — a lengthy snuggle accompanied by child-led conversation. They feel loved when we stay with them through fearful moments. And when we have fun adventures with them, they know for sure: They're loved.
One more child said they feel the most loved when they're not left alone with a problem. When we speak encouragement and come right up beside them with stories of ways we, too, have struggled through a similar situation, they feel truly loved. Because love is the opposite of feeling alone.
Listening to all of their deeply held and sometimes stubbornly hidden feelings started pouring a little sunlight on my own answer. It was months in the knowing, but I think I'm on to something now. One of the ways I feel most loved is when I'm approached with sincerity. I want to be trusted with the real, deep, honest words you bring. And as much as I enjoy sarcasm and teasing in theory (and in scripted entertainment), it doesn't inspire loving connection in me. That spot is reserved for sincere, authentic words. The mushier, the better.
So I felt very loved when my children honored me with their sincerity. Without taking a personality test to explain why, I know I'm the type of person who craves open, sincere dinner table conversations; thoughtful answers to introspective questions; an open heart during times both easy and hard. I crave sincere love, not teasing actions or mocking words meant to waylay meaningful connections.
Sincerity is it for me. What is it for you? Take some time, if you dare, and crack open your brave, good heart. Peer inside. Ask the question, of yourself and of those for whom you care deeply. With a little luck, and maybe thanks to the springtime Mother's Day vibe, they'll tell you.
After all: we all just want to be understood. Even by ourselves.
