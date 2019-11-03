If you want to be happy for the rest of your life, never make your child into a smaller version of yourself.
That is to say, never do that if you have any control of the situation: Genetics don’t really listen to advice.
When my first baby girl was born, I felt deep in the marrow of my bones that she was like me: a listener, a thinker, a quieter-than-most sort of person. And as she’s grown, the similarities have kept apace. She’s a reader, a perfectionist and easily embarrassed. She has a strong sense of what needs to happen at any given moment and manages her time responsibly. If you interrupt her schedule, prepare to rue the day. When given the choice between standing or sitting, she’d rather lie down, a trait with which I identify on a deeply snuggly level.
With most of her traits, actually, I can identify. We are peas in the proverbial pod, as much as she might wish otherwise as a teenager.
My second girl, though, has remained a mystery to me from the very moment of her birth. My connection with her has felt no less powerful, but all the while, she’s grown like a foreign body for me to observe with wonder and confusion. This one is fast, busy and outgoing. She’s athletic (a child of MINE?) and resilient. Her humor takes me completely by surprise because my own humor is slow and measured while hers is whip-sharp. She goes with the flow. When given the choice between downtime and go-time, she’d rather her schedule be packed with excitement, a trait that confounds my homebody needs.
Almost none of her traits feel normal to me. She and I are exact opposites, a fact I’ve been reminded of when she’s sworn to me that I “just don’t understand.”
She’s right. I don’t.
Here’s my secret, though: Most days, I find this mystery-child easier to parent, at least for the moment. And I think I’m starting to understand one of the reasons why.
Because she feels like uncharted territory, I’m required to wonder about her needs and motives. Because she’s unlike me in so many ways, I can’t rest on my assumptions, as they’re often incorrect. She proves her uniqueness just by being herself, and I’m forced to keep up.
Which roots out my own flawed idea, however subconscious, that my more self-similar child has no uniqueness to prove.
When I stop to enumerate all the ways my oldest daughter is just like me, I fall into the trap of forgetting how distinct and peculiar she really is. And I say peculiar on purpose because I want to be reminded that I’m not an expert on her every whim. I want to forget my assumptions long enough to glimpse the reality: She is not me, however many personality traits we share.
I recently spoke to a group about parenting, and as many of the attendees were educators, I dropped a quick caveat in my speech.
“You all are probably experts at patience by now and know a lot more about patience than I do as a parent of three,” I quipped, before continuing my speech.
But at the close of the program, one teacher raised her hand and said she thought I was wrong. She said finding patience for one’s own children is a much harder task than finding patience for students. While teachers love their students, she said, parents’ hopes and fears get wrapped up around their own children in ways that truly test the bounds of patience.
Her words made so much sense.
Lately, I’ve realized that when faced with someone else’s parenting conundrums, I feel like I know just how I’d handle the situation. The problems seem straightforward when viewed from a distance, and I can usually identify with some aspect of their challenge.
“Oh, that’s rough,” I usually think. “But if they’d just do X Y Z, all will eventually be well.”
It’s only later, in the discomfort of my own self-doubts, that I realize the truth: Solutions are usually only easy when your own fears and worries aren’t in the driver’s seat. Of course, those solutions seem easy enough to me in my distanced, unsentimental view. It’s when we add our parental what-ifs and emotional stumbles — where the rubber hits the road — that implementing a parenting philosophy gets dicey.
Which brings me back to the challenges of raising a kid who is just like me.
I need daily reminders that my worries about her future, whether about relationships, grades, anxieties or physical health, can easily become very tied up by my thoughts about myself.
I’m sure these fears also factor into my parenting choices with my younger girl somewhat as well, but they’re so much less prominent because I don’t see her as a little version of myself. I don’t see her stumbling into my mistakes because I have no idea what mistakes she will make. She’s free from my expectations in a way my older girl also deserves to be.
We parents can easily fall into such adorations and worries for our kids that we stop recognizing their independence from us. Or maybe we never knew them as independent because so much of their childhood is distinctly dependent.
Either way, they deserve to be separate from us — from our expectations, fears and hopes.
They deserve to be truly, only, ever themselves and acknowledged as mysteriously peculiar long enough to grow into their unique identities.
Sarah Coyne is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.