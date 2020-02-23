Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning followed by occasional showers in the afternoon. High 53F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.