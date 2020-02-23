In fiction writing, there are two supposed camps for crafting a story: the pantsers and the plotters.
Pantsers fly by the seat of their pants, letting their characters’ dynamic quirks guide their stories. These writers may have a general arc of an idea, but their manner of arriving at the finish line is up for grabs while they uncover the story as it wants to be told. The book can be a joy to write, because its new and unplanned plot twists are exciting for readers as well as writers. Or it can become an unwieldy behemoth in the wrong hands, when it wanders ponderously adrift.
Plotters, on the other hand, tend to have a detailed outline and plan their characters’ steps with painstaking detail. The plot is held together so that it will end up at its destination without glaring holes or inconsistencies and so the author can feel rooted in a known path — writer’s block has little power when an outline prevails. Plotters worry they’ll get lost in the weeds without a well-tended path. Their writing time can feel either organized or entrapped, depending on the day.
The outcomes of both writing styles can be wildly successful. J.K. Rowling and John Grisham are known for their planned plots and detailed outlines. Stephen King and Margaret Atwood say they’re pantsers, through and through.
But a melding of the two styles into one is where, I think, the magic happens — both in writing and in parenting.
Parenthood Plots
Just as writing an outline for a novel doesn’t restrict opportunities for improvisation in every scene, so our planned parenting strategies shouldn’t keep us from diverging when the need arises.
For example, one of my favorite and most-planned parenting strategies has always been the early bedtime. But I can’t count how many times we’ve broken with consistency for the sake of fun. Or memories. Or homework. And now that our older kids think of bedtime as a quaint suggestion from their elderly parents, our Very Firm Bedtimes have evolved into Mostly Good Enough Sleep, at least where the teens are concerned.
Planned paths and allowances for new normals both have their place. It’s inconsistencies such as this that rule the day in our home, and they used to feel like a threat. The knowledge, as a new parent, that I couldn’t always fall back on a particular maxim or set of rules terrified me. If I didn’t have a planned script, how would I know what to say? If we didn’t have a plan for every misbehavior or emotional toddler, where would we turn?
As parents, we sometimes crave black and white in a world that’s decidedly gray. We don’t seek balance or creativity, because certainty — however erroneously applied — is easier. It’s easier to make a blanket rule and enforce it for all than to look at what each child needs in each moment and have the energy or confidence to make it happen. It’s harder to offer flexible, balanced guidance that is in constant flux, just as our children are.
We would perfer to set down one plot to rule them all than to embrace the contradictions required of us.
A Duality Reality
Oh, the contradictions in parenthood. Several come to mind:
• Holding our babies when they cry is good because they grow up trusting in their safety and our unconditional love. They learn the smooth, warm comfort of emotional regulation so they can one day implement it alone. But being able to put down our crying babies while we bathe, rest or parent their older siblings is also healthy, fine and necessary.
• When siblings argue, we tell the loud one to be respectful of the studying one, then tell the studying one she can find a quieter room with a door that locks. We tell the lonely child he can’t force his siblings into a game, then remind the uninterested child how important it is to be generous with his time. We speak to one child about not being annoying on purpose, then give her sibling tools to not be so easily annoyed.
We teach our kids responsibility for their actions by letting them experience natural consequences. But when they’ve worked all weekend on a posterboard and forget it on the day it’s due, we drive it to school for them, if possible. Because we know all the best parts of life are about connectedness and we remember what it feels like to have been offered grace and help in the midst of our own accidents.
When we walk these dual realities from a place of compassion, warmth and an absence of fear, we’re able to see them for what they are: evolutions and plot shifts to meet our children’s changing needs. If the crying baby or annoying sibling or forgetful child become habitual behaviors, we reassess. We shift gears. We break the old rules in favor of something new and more appropriate. And we live in the midst of that paradox until a new one presents itself.
Paradoxical Parenting
Parenting often feels like one of the most important things in the world: We can shape little minds that will be fragile, fearful and struggle for independence or minds that are compassionate, creative and confident. There’s a lot of middle ground there, but you get the idea: Being good parents feels vitally important. Yet for all that importance, parenting is often a forgotten undercurrent. It lives on autopilot most days. We make mistakes most days.
We aren’t consistent most days, but consistency alone isn’t what grows strong, loving humans. It’s consistency interwoven with flexibility. It’s pantser-ing married to plotter-ing that builds opportunities for kids to thrive. Because parenting is not a static endeavor, as much as I wish it were. Our kids’ minds and bodies need new connections and standards in each new season of their rapidly changing lives.
If we’re going to be consistent, let’s be consistent with compassion, curiosity, calm, connection and creativity. Let’s avoid consistency via authoritarianism, triggers, reactionary habits and an unbending will. Let’s build a plot arc rooted in kindness and support but trust ourselves enough to reach the end of our parenthood chapters while flying by the seats of our quite capable pants.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.