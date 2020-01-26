If you have an opportunity to attend a wedding or baby shower sometime in the not-too-distant future, I’m here to help.
When the party host passes around a notebook or gilded notecards or a framed and calligraphed canvas, as they almost certainly will do, they’ll ask you to share one piece of advice, in writing, about how to have a happy marriage or happy family. You’ll start to get a little sweaty around the middle, fretting. You didn’t know there’d be an essay test, for goodness’ sake.
You’ll watch your neighbors scrawling their words of wisdom with small smiles of confidence on their thoughtful faces, and you’ll panic. You’ll want to write something easy such as “never go to bed angry” (which is just terrible advice, as a good rest has a way of making molehills out of mountains). Or “never wake a sleeping baby” (which is mostly great advice, unless the baby’s afternoon nap is edging into prime time and causing a rift in the bedtime continuum, in which case, wake that child.)
But I’m about to share with you my best advice. Or at least my best advice that can be written on a gilded notecard. Don’t sweat it, friends. Just write this:
Give your loved ones permission to be themselves
That’s all, and that’s enough.
There’s no need to elaborate further right there on the calligraphied canvas. No need to make all the other partygoers angry that their wordspace has been encroached upon. But here, for the pure joy of wordiness, I’ll explain.
Often, and especially with our spouses and kids, we’ve subconsciously set up a system of behaviors we expect them to maintain in order to keep us happy. How they speak to us, pitch in, listen, work, clean, eat and express their feelings all become either ways they’ve satisfied us or disappointed us. With kids, there’s a fine line between teaching them good ways to live and requiring a specific behavior because it makes us feel good as parents. That’s a hard line to straddle. But it’s not impossible. Teaching is different than will-breaking. Guiding is different than demanding.
When people understand themselves to be accepted, imperfections and all, they can grow into an ability to tackle their problems in their own ways and times. Supported people can be healed people, especially when they’re surrounded by loved ones who are at peace with one another’s differences. Even when those differences mean they load the dishwasher willy-nilly.
As far as giving our spouses and children permission to be just exactly themselves, they’re going to do it anyway, regardless of whether we give them permission. They’ll just lead happier lives if they’re seen and accepted in full. But the unspoken, mindful act of offering that permission can also change us for the better.
Here’s how.
We remember our boundaries
Being in a close relationship can sometimes make us feel as if our outcomes are tied to our partner’s or child’s outcomes. And not only can it FEEL like that, it truly IS like that: Their successes affect us as much as their failures. Their choices bleed over into consequences for our lives. But giving a person permission to be himself — to act wrongly or be angry or find joy in his own way — reminds us that we are still, in fact, separate people.
When we remember our separateness, our boundaries, it’s easier to remember that we can be strong and capable in the midst of a challenge.
We remember our relationship
Deciding how we want people to act sets them up for failure when they either aren’t aware of our desire or are unable or unwilling to meet it. This friction prepares us both to be enemies instead of partners. Letting them be exactly themselves, instead, allows us be curious about their actions without judging their progress. And if they’re our children, it allows us to parent from a place of compassion and creativity instead of from personal effrontery.
Granting permission for their mistakes or successes outside of ourselves reminds us we are here to support one another, not command one another.
We remember our worth
The act of forcing people we love into boxes of our creation can mask the fact that we’re putting ourselves in boxes as well. Prescribing things we must or must not do in order to be good enough. Forcing ourselves into lives that either limit or exploit our needs, all for the sake of fitting in or being right. Then, we’re all too aware that others are probably likewise judging us and finding us less than worthy.
If we stop all of that judgment — starting at home with our loved ones — we can choose instead to remind ourselves of our innate goodness and worthiness. Relating to people from this place creates a whole new world of connection and belonging.
We remember our limitations
There are parts of life we can’t control. In fact, MOST of life exists in that space outside of our controlling reach: other people’s actions, the weather, politics, the economy, traffic, moods. By granting our people permission to be themselves in the midst of all this uncertainty reminds us that the one thing truly existing within our control is powerful: our thoughts.
If we are limited by what we can control and the only real area within our control is our own mind, we’re free to choose love. We’re free to stop ramming ourselves against the brick wall of another person’s free will. We’re free to think the best of them instead of the worst. We’re free to direct our thoughts toward peace, support, compassion, trust and gratitude. We’re free.
That’s all, and that’s enough.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
