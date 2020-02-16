Somewhere between receiving a text reminder from my daughter's teacher about the next day's big-points test and realizing her Monday night schedule wouldn't allow much, if any, study time, every last muscle in my neck seized up.
Not so much because I worried about her scores but because I could feel the tension radiating off of her like she carried an exploding star in her pocket — an exploding star that jumped right onto my neck muscles and began to glow.
It's also the end of a big season of research for my daughter. A test of her ability to juggle a few large, yearlong projects at once, and they're all coming due within a matter of weeks. So just for funsies, she decided she'd like to join a weekly extracurricular group that takes up about five hours of her Monday nights. This is on top of the four other afternoons she spends per week (on average) participating in nonacademic exploits that fill her up with joy but detract from perfect study habits. The exploding star in her pocket began to make sense.
As muscle spasms began to echo down through my shoulders, a stray thought poked at my conscience.
"I should have made sure she studied last weekend," the thought charged. "She relaxed too much. If she falls behind or crumbles beneath the weight of all these obligations, it's my fault for not helping her prepare."
I rolled my shoulders and prepared to do battle.
I would be firm with her: This is your life, and you have to be responsible for your choices. You chose to relax this weekend, and now you'll have to bear the consequences.
I would return these responsibilities to their rightful owner so they wouldn't stay on me and my tense muscles. I didn't need to go to bed that night with so much anxiety that I woke with a crick the next morning. This was her, her, her problem to internalize and solve.
Except with every vow I made, my neck grew tighter and tighter until I finally had to admit I was missing some vital aspect of truth here.
A friend recently shared an essay with me that discussed the possibility that compassion can disable our body's "threat mode." The essay quoted work by Dr. James Doty, founder of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education at Stanford University School of Medicine. Doty's research has an undoubtedly medical focus, delving into the ways human compassion — either given or received — changes our nervous system, immune responses and mental health. But his work bleeds effortlessly into the realm of parenting.
Doty, a clinical professor of neurosurgery, was quoted as saying, "When someone acts with compassionate intention, it has a huge, huge positive effect on their physiology. It takes them out of the threat mode and puts them into the rest and digest mode. What happens when that occurs is it changes how they respond to events. Instead of a quick response, oftentimes based on fear or anxiety, it allows for a much more deliberative or discerning response which typically is much more effective and more creative because it’s allowing your executive control area to function at its best."
If you're a frequent reader, you're aware that I'm a big advocate of talking to oneself. So in the interest of compassion, off I went.
"You are a strong and capable parent," I reassured myself. "And your daughter is a strong and capable student. She is stressed. The way we help her is not to add to that stress but to empathize with it. Isn't that what you needed as a teenager too? Someone who validated your feelings and provided the kind of reassurance and guidance that allowed access to confidence? She will be OK. You will be OK."
For us on this busy night, empathizing with her stress meant I didn't say any of the original things I'd planned. Instead, I thought about it while she was away at her evening activity. I held my tongue about the wasted weekend, knowing this mostly responsible kid had probably already traversed that ground in her own mind. Instead, I sent a text message at 9 p.m. while her dad drove her home.
Me: I know you've got a lot going on right now, and you're juggling it really well. Let's cram for that test a bit when you get home. You'll be tired, but it's better than nothing. I'll make you some chamomile tea and we can snuggle in for a lil study.
Her: Thx mommy (heart emoji).
Me: I'll put the kettle on. (kissy-face emoji).
Both of us crept to bed later, in the deepest hours of night, after quizzing one another on the articles of the Constitution and the purpose of checks and balances. But it wasn't until the next day that I understood the result.
My girl woke up calm and happy, ready to sink or swim with that test, supported by the knowledge that she'd done her best. She wasn't in threat mode anymore, but as I packed her off to school, the lingering tightness in my neck told me that I still was.
"Listen," I told myself as the day drew down. "If she did poorly, she might be upset after school. Angry, temperamental, fight-picky. I'm strong enough to be calm and supportive if she's had a terrible day. I'm compassionate enough to meet her where she stands."
Truthfully, this is a talk I recommend to all parents of middle schoolers as they approach their kids after school. It's in everyone's best interest, I promise. It has a way of draining the tension, say, in one's neck and shoulders.
Sure enough, offering compassion — even preemptively — took me right out of threat mode. Like Dr. Doty suggested, I was able to reach out to her not from a place of fear or anxiety but from a place of deliberate discernment to offer what she needed most in the moment.
Turns out, she did fine on the test. Not as well as she had hoped but not as bad as she had feared, either. She survived.
And what's more, she survived with her sense of self-worth intact. If we parents can live apart from threat mode, maybe we can raise kids who'll do the same and we can begin to live from a place of compassion for all.
