“I’m feeling a little bitter,” I told my cousin early last week.
Both of our kids were busy with their appropriate schoolish activities — the term being quite loose in my children’s case — so our phone call was gloriously long and rangy. I needed to hear her voice, describe my woes, unravel our shared experiences of this strange time. In fact, she reminded me of how good a phone call can feel. Something you wouldn’t have heard me admitting only a few weeks ago as I communicated via text message for nearly every purpose.
The bitterness, I think, arose from a few truths I’d begun the week with.
First, I would be working from home for the foreseeable future. Not too bad of a setup under normal circumstances: tea and snacks whenever I want, plus the ability to throw in a load of laundry or stir the soup between writing jags? Perfection.
At least until I considered the second truth: The kids would also be working from home. As in, here ALL the time, needing direction, computer help, mediation and seemingly endless amounts of food. All of this leaves precious little time for working, a fact I suspect many of my quarantined compatriots are also discovering.
Third, although the world is effectively hibernating, much of the kids’ academic and extracurricular activities seem to still be on, at least virtually. We’ve downloaded Zoom so we can videoconference a company dance class, viola lessons are paused but daily practice should be maintained at home, academic competitions will be held online so the kids who have worked so hard all year on big projects can still move forward to state contests. The message seems to be keep working, keep striving, keep pushing yourself forward.
All of that is meaningful and impressive. People are stepping up to create new ways of connecting, learning and expanding lives. Color me awed.
Also, just to be completely transparent, color me exhausted. I find myself wishing that if we had to be shut down, we could be ... shut down. Able to hole up together in a house-cocoon without expectations of keeping up our prepandemic levels of productivity. I understand on a mature level that this isn’t actually the answer. In unprecedented times, we’re bound to chafe against the restrictions to our comfort and sanity, but we’re responsible adults who can persevere. Plus, when considering the people whose lives this pandemic is affecting on a deeply troubling level, I’m doing just fine with my inconveniences, thank you very much.
At least that’s what I’m affirming to myself as I check Facebook each day for updates on what activities my kids can or should be keeping up with.
Thankfully, I’m surrounded by people offering helpful perspectives. After talking to my cousin — who didn’t offer advice so much as a listening ear, which is all most of us really crave — I spoke to my mother-in-law. She’s a veteran of the public school system and has been in the trenches of parenting, teaching and counseling for almost 40 years. To say I trust her advice is the understatement of the year.
Specifically, I told her how inadequate I’ve been feeling when confronted with the new reality of trying to keep educating my kids while school’s out of session. Or at least in helping my kids to keep from falling off the learning wagon for however many months we’re out of the school building. The district-created spreadsheets of all the different learning resources my children can utilize during this time is both impressive and terrifying.
Because I trust that I’m not the only parent struggling with these new realities, I’d like to share my mother-in-law’s reassurance.
“A suggestion,” she began. “Do not try to follow a homeschooling manual. That’s not the situation we are in. We’re in triage. Do what you absolutely have to, and ditch what you can. Anything else will lead you to exhaustion or feeling like you have failed.”
To that end, she recommended no more than an hour and a half of schooling per day, for everyone’s sake.
And the angels cried.
If the kids can sprinkle 20 to 30 minutes of something educational in between long hours of creating art, playing outside and pitching in around the house (call it family and consumer sciences), we can do this.
If we have to facilitate more than that in the future, we can adapt as we go because none of this is normal and there’s grace built in for the rookies among us. There’s also grace built in for the professionals, who right this minute are probably fretting over the best ways to teach their students from a distance.
One final thought that’s been bouncing around the fringes of my worries is advice I ran across last year in the regular course of parenting. It’s proven itself to be some of the most calming guidance I’ve ever encountered, and I think now is as good a time as any to dust it off while the world is upside down.
“What would you say if you knew everything would be fine?” asked author Rachel Simmons in an interview about triggering moments. Then “say that.”
Say the reassuring words. To yourself and your kiddos. Say the words that instill confidence and peace. The words that remind you to trust yourself. The words that are capable of bringing us back to center, even while our circumstances spin out of control.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.