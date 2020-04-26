One thing I’ve appreciated during this time of shutdowns and closures is all the parents raising their voices in unison to declare the goodness of good enough.
As you might know, good enough is my balm. It’s my reality check, and it’s my comfort. Good enough has seen me through days of anxiety, stress and worry, and has handed me the tools to remember my boundaries as well as my strengths.
I love good enough.
And good enough loves me.
Back when we were all settling into isolation and uncertainty, I embraced the goodness of good enough as if my life depended on it. We relaxed our rules about bedtimes in favor of late evening walks, relaxed our alarm clocks because there was nowhere to be and relaxed our expectations for productivity, knowing that small forward progress was still worthy of celebration. Our essential bases were covered, but I began to notice something about our good enough living. One of us, in particular, wasn’t thriving.
The sweet, busy second grader in our midst seemed to be either treading water in a pool of frustration most days or regressing into fears he hadn’t expressed in years: Thunder. Dark bedrooms. School work. Things he’s approached mostly with confidence for years became new again. Hard again.
I’ve heard about this on the great, wide internet. Articles about regression in people of all ages, kids and adults alike, are being shared by pediatricians and therapists in the hopes that we’ll bring grace to our interactions. It’s human nature to feel unsettled right now, and for some of us, uncertainty allows old habits and modes of self preservation to rear their heads.
For me, this looks like trying to control all the things to bring order into the chaos: clean the rooms, manage the schedules, monitor the moods. For you, maybe it looks like a lack of patience or a reliance on a crutch you thought you’d given up for good. For my boy, it looks like bouts of negativity and fear that bodily overcome him, turning every normal problem to be solved into a worst-case scenario and hours of big moods.
In the midst of all this, it occurred to me that good enough is a fluid delineation. And I’ve been trying to force it into a concrete construct.
On week one, when we were in a state of disbelief and worry over how the pandemic would play out, our good enough was very loosey-goosey. We snuggled together and tried to manage our expectations. We let the kids watch 500% more screen time than normal while we whispered over cups of coffee and tea about the future. We squeezed in work around questions about schooling. We stared at the bags of dried beans we bought for their shelf stability and remembered they take hours of forethought to become a meal.
We struggled.
Five weeks in, though, our needs are quite different. Our fear of uncertainty has settled into acceptance. It took a pandemic to teach me that uncertainty is a powerful pill to swallow and fighting it with clenched teeth makes everything harder. But an 8-year-old probably wouldn’t understand any of that.
All my son knew, I think, is that he could jump right onto YouTube as soon as he woke up, unsure of when schoolwork or chores would be foisted upon him, with no hope of a friend to play with or a playground to wander on as far as they eye could see. Loosey-goosey for him right now seems to feel like danger and doubt. Although if you asked him with words, he’d avow nothing but joy and pleasure at the seemingly unlimited screen time and snacks. His emotional stability, however, told a different story.
I woke up last weekend with the idea that we’d arrived at the right moment for a little more structure in our days and that maybe it would help mitigate my son’s struggles. It’s one thing to admit you’ve had enough of something but another thing entirely to decide you’re ready to attack it head-on. After so many days without much structure beyond remembering to brush our teeth before bed, I had to reign in all of my most controlling impulses and start small. (Although I still dream of a school-bell system that moves the kids from one activity to the next. Wouldn’t that be SO MUCH FUN?!)
Starting small meant postponing screen time, at least until schoolwork is finished. While good enough, in the beginning, had me letting screens rule every morning, I felt sure it wasn’t for the best, and our good-enough-ometer had shifted. I couldn’t — or didn’t want to — police the screen times a few weeks ago, but I’m ready now.
Strangely enough, making this one shift toward staying off screens until after school work is finished has also given my second grader a huge boost toward feeling sure and patient with himself. He’s happier to start schoolwork if his brain hasn’t been given the day off right away. He seems to feel better about his abilities, challenges and inherent goodness when he starts his day with puppy snuggles, drawing or a run around the yard. His creativity and confidence kicks off on a good start that often lasts the entire day.
To be sure, overall screen hours are still on par with last month’s levels. We’ve just pushed back the starting line. In this new good-enough status, we’re starting to understand our needs in a way we couldn’t a few weeks ago, and for my son (and definitely myself), those needs include a good dose of stability. Stability doesn’t negate the uncertainty, but it reminds us that we have power within ourselves to know what needs to be done and to do it.
Being able and willing to change our good-enough approach reminds us that we’re adaptable, and in a time like this, adaptability is the key to peace. Good enough knows itself to be a moving target, not an inflexible line.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
