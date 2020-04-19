Our backyard swing set has been a beloved if neglected member of the family for almost a dozen years.
Through baby buckets and backyard campouts, water fights and army forts, its swings, slide, playhouse and ladder have filled our kids’ outdoor hours with — if not wonder, at least activity. It has been a place for imaginations to fly and muscles to stretch. A nondigital oasis in a desert of streaming services.
But for the past two or three years, we’ve really been too busy as a family to use the thing. Its wooden beams have grayed and splintered with age, the kids have grown too tall to fit comfortably in the playhouse, and the swings hung limp over dusty patches of earth. The set had one foot in the landfill, and while it broke my heart — our kids had spent so many happy years in its embrace — even I could see that its usefulness had reached a natural end.
It was time to consider its dismantling and maybe plan for that corner of the yard to be beautified somehow.
Then, you know, the pandemic crawled from continent to continent, forcing us all into our homes and out of our routines.
Pre-pandemic spring afternoons and evenings would have seen us darting from dance classes to soccer fields and viola lessons before squeezing in a few minutes of homework after dinner and before bed. And that routine would repeat five days per week, with weekends filled by tournaments, competitions, stage performances and everyone’s perennial favorite: chores and meal prep to make the coming week flow in the right direction.
Our post-pandemic days and nights are something else altogether. I’m sure you can relate.
We have hours and hours of undirected time to be filled with whatever. Multiple daily walks, coloring supplies on every table, sidewalk chalk, board games and too many snacks. Together, we’ve baked something lovely almost every day and rediscovered what it feels like to be slow. We’ve counted the space between lightning strikes and thunder rolls, and waited with bated breath for the full moon to rise high enough behind the trees so we could behold its entirety. We’re saying yes to movie nights just — all the time. We’re marking the bloom of every lilac, the gasp of every tulip, the earliest morning birds and the gusty late-night winds. There’s time for lying on one’s tummy in the softest new grass to explore the creeping underworld of dirt-loving creatures.
Our kids have turned back into kids in the most elemental ways — creative, thoughtful, silly, exasperating, courageous — and the most obvious place to watch the transformation has been on the swing set.
My two youngest have brought it back to life with hours and hours of use. If the swing set were a cat, she’d be purring in the kids’ warmth like it’s a puddle of sunlight after a long, cold winter.
My boy, a fast-running, wild-chasing 8-year-old with little time or patience for the swings, hadn’t yet mastered the coordination or height required to get the swings started. So his big sister, a busy, maturing tween with little time or patience for pesky brothers, gave him some tips, showed him her best tricks — and then lowered his swing so his smaller legs could reach the ground. Reach it they did, and now he can SWING.
His pride runneth over. To top it off, the next three days were spent perfecting his bravery into the biggest arc of a swing-jump he could manage, and now he can FLY.
All this to say, there are bright spots to our at-homeness, and I’m very willing to focus on them if it helps comfort the constant ache of anxiety and uncertainty that’s undergirded these weeks. I’m reminded of a poem written by a 17th century Japanese samurai named Masahide. “Barn’s burnt down,” it says. “Now I can see the moon.”
I certainly wouldn’t have wished this shakeup upon us. But now that it’s here, we might as well seek what’s worth finding. Maybe when everything falls apart, well, something else is probably being built up.
While my boy was learning to swing himself and my daughter was learning to be patient with someone half her size, I’ve been learning too.
I’ve learned to look out into the greening world for as long as my eyes crave the stretch of seeing. To appreciate the slowness while acknowledging the hardness. To know that the kids’ schoolwork is important and good, but trust our unique needs and days to fit the work in comfortably, not forcefully. I’ve learned that when we have empty buckets of time, the buckets get filled up with mostly better things: togetherness, new ways to relate to one another, moments of sincerity, goals dropped in favor of joys sought.
I’ve learned that, as a family, we’re not very good at new things right out of the gates, but we get better. I’ve learned that it’s OK not to know how it all goes, despite how uncomfortable I am with that uncertainty. And that when the barn caves in, there’s the quiet moon, waiting to be noticed.
Just as my son trusts in his strong legs to catch him when he flies off the swing at the top of his newly self-powered arc (or trusts in his drop-and-roll technique when he doesn’t stick the landing), so can I be trusted to catch myself as life keeps getting weirder.
Meanwhile, the creaky swing set rests anew each night, worn out from another day of gifting us the freedom of weightlessness.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
