I took an admittedly shallow dive into the search engines this week, on the hunt for ways to create a solitary Easter, the first of its kind as far as my family is concerned.
See, we have always been effortlessly absorbed into the bigger whole of Easter celebrations: Our extended family comes together with side dishes and desserts and enough candy-filled eggs to stun a toddler. It’s a happy tradition that solves plenty of problems in one fell swoop.
First, all of the cousins get to spend actual time together surrounded by grandparents and babies and everything good about life. Also, no single cook is tasked with creating an entire feast. Finally, an egg hunt never feels so gratifying as when the older, teenaged grandbabies hide eggs for the newer, frisky grandbabies, who invariably spill their baskets with each newly discovered treasure. There’s very little pressure to create a memorable day because the family, the food, the scope of togetherness creates it all for us.
But now, faced with a day void of family, all I see ahead of us is the task of magic-making, and I’m simply not up to it.
That’s mostly what I found in my Google-trekking too: lists of games, crafts, memories, lessons, foods, treats, etc., etc., etc. Truly, I feel most of the internet must be some kind of dumping ground for ways parents should feel bad about themselves, and it’s never more apparent than around a holiday. I think I understand the problem: Writers gotta write, and all of us love to push content to the top of the stack. I get it. I’m guilty of it.
Today, though, I want to offer something different.
You won’t find any lists here. I’ll try my best not to share a single recipe, instruction or idea for creating magic. Instead, I submit that today is not the day for magic, my friends. If you needed permission, there you have it.
I’d like to give this blanket permission to myself on EVERY holiday, but especially now, especially in the middle of a global pandemic, I feel perfectly happy to forgo magical pressures. We collected a few Easter basket goodies ordered from curbside pickup weeks ago, and I won’t say how much of the candy survived until now. But for that and all the rest, I plan to choose peace. Here’s how.
Peaceful Food
Someone will burn something today, and it’ll still be good enough. Or if it’s inedible, I will feel peacefully calm about donating it to the garbage (or compost pile if I were in a better state of responsibility). I will forget that I didn’t add mustard to my grocery order last week and only remember it just when the deviled eggs are being made, and I will offer myself understanding instead of shame. When the kids are bored by my paltry holiday table, I will choose to understand their disappointment with the peace that surpasses all understanding: a large pile of tortilla chips.
It won’t be a groaning table filled with Grandma’s mac and cheese, a glistening honey-baked ham, heaping piles of potato salad and green bean casserole, and too many desserts to choose from, but it will be good enough.
Peaceful Hours
The trouble with a solitary holiday is that there are so many hours to be filled. Usually, it’s filled with readying and visiting. Eating, relaxing, playing. Today can be filled with the same things, but because we are all a little tired of each other, I’m betting our visits will be much less time-consuming. So we’ll be left with several unbusy hours. I will find peace for the people in the world who have planned driveway picnics, arts and crafts, Zoom parties and whatever else floats their Easter boats. I wish them well.
But my peace will probably consist of a movie marathon. I will let my kids wander off when they want some alone time and not worry that they’re missing important Easter togetherness, which we could say we’ve been celebrating for several weeks in advance because we are overachievers. I’ve got peace for their avowed boredom, as well as peace for the ways they’d like me to help them build yet another fort. Or I WILL have. I will.
Peaceful Emotions
No, I’m not mandating all of the unique individuals stuck in or around our home for Easter must forge peace like a river in their souls. This one is about me.
I will try my very best to peacefully accept any and all emotions from my people today. When my youngest breaks down in tears because our egg hunt lasted only four minutes and he misses his cousins, I will offer peace because I understand disappointment. When my teenager refuses to pose for an Easter picture because she’s still wearing Good Friday’s pajamas, I will offer peace because I understand the desire to remain unseen.
I’ll offer peace like little jelly beans throughout our day, because these particular jelly beans are contagious. It’s something to do with mirror neurons, as explained to me by my bestie, Brené Brown: Our brains absorb other people’s emotions fairly easily in an attempt to match moods. So if we can maintain a sense of calm during unrest, peace during fear, acceptance during doubt, quiet during chaos — our people see how to do it too.
Just as anger breeds more anger, peace begets more peace. Especially today, but whenever it’s needed as we keep traveling this strange coronavirus road, I’ll be offering it up in bunny-rabbit multiples.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
