Editor's note: The following is a reprint of a column that was originally published on Dec. 25, 2016.
The magic of Christmas, for me, comes after all the hustle has settled down.
The kids are playing with something new, still blissed-out with joy. Wrapping paper is scattered and wadded as far as the eye can see. Parents are exchanging glances over the colorful mess, snuggling in for a day of relaxed togetherness. There might be a new movie or video game to try out later, but the sudden realization of a completed holiday season settles over everything like a benediction.
Call me a Scrooge, but my favorite part of Christmas is finishing it all up and getting back to our regularly scheduled chaos.
There is no better feeling than packing away the decorations, cleaning up the excesses and just living.
It wasn’t always this way. Growing up, there was often a sense of let-down after the big day. I wanted the season of pageants and parties, baking and music to continue. The weeks and months of expectancy created an empty shadow of themselves when Christmas finally came and went. Winter became abruptly lonesome.
My kids have seemed to experience this at times too — at odds with the absence of anticipation; a little bit aimless and weepy; worn out but restless.
If you expect your household to meet with these post-holiday doldrums, now is the time — while still basking in the serenity of a joyous season — to plan some strategy.
Harness the sense of rightness, of peace and good will, and use it to carry your family through the rest of winter break and into the dreary months beyond.
Here are a few ideas to get you started:
• Exercise together. As a family, I mean. Bundle up if you must and take long walks on snowy lanes, absorbing the precious little sunlight and converting it into peaceful good cheer. If you can’t get outside, turn up some music, scoot all the furniture to the sides of the room and shake your groove thang. There’s ample science behind this one: good endorphins and boosted energy levels and so on.
Build physical activity into your post-Christmas days for a guaranteed mood-lifter. Bonus points if you carry it over into a manageable New Year’s resolution.
• Mandate stillness. In the midst of all that blood-pumping exercise, plan a day that requires nothing more than movies, books, blankets, puzzles and carryout dinner. Consider it your family’s next thing to look forward to, and don’t let any dullness such as laundry, dishes or errands get in your way.
Remember, you’ve spent roughly the past eight weeks either planning or implementing some sort of holiday cheer via Halloween costumes, Thanksgiving pies and Christmas shopping. You and your kids deserve a do-nothing day of blessed laziness.
• Celebrate Boxing Day. Sort of. As a kid, whenever I saw the calendar’s designation for Boxing Day on Dec. 26, I somehow assumed it meant those British Commonwealth folks took the day after Christmas to box up their excess belongings and ship them off to those in need.
Now, while I understand the holiday was intended to be a way to thank household servants with a holiday bonus (and has morphed into a Black Friday-esque shopping day), I don’t think my immature assumption was a bad idea.
Use the quiet post-holiday weeks to put aside items your kids have outgrown. Box up the too small, too juvenile or underloved and send them to someone who needs them. Or sell them and donate the money to your kid’s favorite charity.
This is a great way to release some of the heaviness of the season and let off the anxiety that can build up when we allow too much stuff to build up.
• Move the furniture. Really! When the Christmas lights are blinking out and all the world seems gray, shifting the layout of your kids’ bedrooms can feel like a fresh start in the bleakest time of year.
The newness of a different floor plan is simple and exciting. By giving your kids control of planning a layout and designing a flow, they can use their simmering creativity and take charge of their own space.
Encourage them to jettison old stockpiles (maybe in conjunction with your makeshift Boxing Day). Talk about why their domain is special to them and then capitalize on one aspect of that specialty: Find a way to set up a little reading corner; bring in an old desk for crafting space or Lego creations; repurpose the castaway twinkle lights to add year-round magic. Sometimes looking at the world from a refreshed venue can lift a bluesy spirit.
• Reimagine care packages. Remember those holiday cookies and candies you planned to bake and send out in adorable cellophane bags to your neighbors and family? Even if you bit off more than you could chew before Christmas and never got around to all the treats, people still love homemade goodies after the holidays.
Now, though, you have some freedom of expression at your fingertips. Send out batches of hot soup and a loaf of homemade bread or a bubbling two-serving casserole to some empty-nesters.
You can still warm the hearts and bellies of others, and get a feel-good mood-booster while you’re at it.
And the best part is that if your neighbors are quietly experiencing a little bit of the after-Christmas slump, your warm gifts can help dispel the darkness.
Merry Christmas, but also: happy ordinary time, once again.
