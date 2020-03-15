Last week, my family was flooded with adventures that were messy, gratifying, exhausting and at times, wickedly painful.
Which is to say, it was a normal week on steroids.
The general idea is that while sandwiched between double out-of-town weekends, all the usual kids’ activities and work obligations felt impossible to keep up with. Then, like the rudest icing on the meanest cake, I fell down hard on my knee. If you need someone to blame, blame the indoor dog who lunged after the outdoor cat. Blame the unlatched storm door that didn’t break the indoor dog’s forward momentum. Blame inflexible instinct, which caused my own graceless lunge and subsequent tumble. Whatever. The point is, I cried for a while (with the dog safely detained indoors thanks to my awkward derring-do) but still had to drive to Oklahoma for an event, kneecap screaming and swelling the whole way.
A few days later, the cruel and unusual change for daylight saving time brought with it a slate of sloth-eyed and grump-mouthed family members. Myself included. Then came the pandemic, or at least the announcement of such.
None of these things are unique to me. We all suffer through untimely accidents and outdated clock games. We’re all together in whatever this viral progression means for the future (although I join you in crossing my freshly washed fingers for a quick and simple fizzling out). But during times of uncertainty and wildness, I am apt to throw out all previous wisdom while getting wrapped up in drama, whether it be shared or personal. My natural impulse tends toward feeling pityingly put-upon at best and angrily hopeless at worst.
Thankfully, I’m growing. Both older and (one hopes) wiser. I know I have to guide my thoughts if I want them be helpful and stable. I know I can fall back on old lessons when the going gets tough, but I need them at the forefront of my mind. So here are the old lessons I’ve been recycling for today’s needs, because they’ve never failed me yet.
Amateurs hurry
It was a random blog post, probably read around the year 2009, that promised me “only amateurs hurry.” And in the decade-plus since then, I’ve run over its meaning several times in my head, trying to see myself in its reflection. I’ve landed on the truth that hurrying creates emergencies where there are none, but deliberately calm reflection provides clarity.
Landing there is different than living there, though, and sometimes, I hurry head-first into perceived emergencies. Falling half out of the doorway after an excited puppy might have been one of those moments.
But now, with a bum knee, I’m forced to reconsider every step. I have been slowed. This current mode won’t allow for speed, and that’s OK because I need all the reminders I can get that this — whether it be a kids issue, a work issue or something outside my control entirely — is not an emergency. “This is not an emergency” is another of my favorite mottos, one I breathe to myself when everything spins sideways.
We can be slow, cautious and thoughtful because we’re not amateurs and we don’t need to hurry.
Be prepared
Hearkening back to my days in the Girl Scouts, I like to be prepared. But preparedness isn’t an easy feat, especially in parenting.
Of course, we learn to think ahead for snacks and changes of clothes when our children are small and tempestuous. We would be inviting catastrophe otherwise. As the kids grow, we ready ourselves for daily eventualities because we’re the adults in the room and it’s our job to do so.
This, I think, is why so many shoppers are stocking up on toilet paper at the moment: It feels like a concrete way to handle closed shops or interrupted supply lines. It also appears we have a collective fear of discovering new wiping implements, but I digress.
What we should remember, though, is that when the day, our kids, or the world is in a time of transition and confusion, we can cultivate a different kind of preparedness.
We can be prepared to trust our own judgment. To take care of our loved ones, even if we don’t know what that will look like as seasons change. To seek help or offer help as needs dictate. We can believe in our ability to meet the challenge of a damaged knee or a school closure or a kid with head lice (heaven forfend) because we are trustworthy adults.
Our preparedness can start internally, which is maybe where it’s the most useful.
RICE
As my dear aunt texted me last weekend, “Remember RICE: rest, ice, compression, elevation.” Bless her for thinking I might need a reminder of simple ways to care for my knee.
Many of us, when presented with obstacles, jump straight to the most outlandish solutions. That was certainly my case last week — surely my knee was cracked. Surgery was imminent. Life would be in upheaval, and who has time for it. But a quick summary of helpful tips was nearly all it took to remind me that not only are injuries a fact of life, so are the well-known paths we can sometimes follow to heal.
RICE prompts me to be mindful of the common solutions surrounding every hardship. For kids in a new, challenging phase, there’s a common solution of unconditional love and patience. For exhausted parents, there’s a common solution of being firm with boundaries and early bedtimes for all. For forces outside our control, there’s the knowledge that we are strong enough to withstand new pressures.
Our solutions don’t have to be unicorns and zebras; sometimes they’re just plain, sturdy horses. Or plain, sturdy ice packs. Or plain, sturdy compassion, spread far and wide in times of undertainty.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
