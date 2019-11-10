Friends, a miracle occurred at our house this past week.
My daughter packed away her text messages and YouTube videos earlier than usual, set out supplies to fill her lunch box the next morning and declared, “I went to sleep last night at 9 o’clock and woke up today feeling terrific. So I’m doing that again. G’night!”
My husband and I stared at each other from across the room.
Is this what it feels like to reach the apex of parental success? A child who sees something good for herself and chooses it of her own volition? Evidence that the irresponsible was eschewed for the healthy?
It’s habits like this that fill me with both hope and fear, though, because I’m nothing if not a true bundle of anxiety.
The hope comes in when I think how nice it will be for my girl to understand the long-term benefits of caring for herself instead of indulging in short-term gratifications. Fear, though, rears its head when I imagine her trying to cram in all the homework, chores, social development, after-school jobs, extracurricular activities, etc., before an arbitrary (if beneficial) time every night.
Here is where it once again becomes clear to me that my own anxieties are bleeding into my thoughts about my kids.
Because I, too, struggle to complete all the tasks clamoring to be finished before I can finally rest for the day.
What I want my kids to understand and trust is that not finishing everything exactly on time can be OK. Good enough is good enough and OK is OK. But that understanding is harder and harder to be at peace with while we continuously fill our days with more obligations.
There’s a concept I’ve recently become acquainted with called time poverty. It’s an idea that, at least emotionally, I’ve felt deeply for some years now. But when a name is suddenly attached to a concept, it takes on a new weight.
Time poverty is the idea that people whose days are filled beyond capacity end up lacking in time for anything other than busting their buns to keep their worlds spinning. It’s an understanding in line with the phrase “money rich, time poor” — the phenomenon of having relative disposable income thanks to successful employment but little leisure time in which to enjoy that income as a result.
Statistically speaking, time poverty is more likely to be experienced by women and the lower working classes. As far as women are concerned, the data shows time poverty happening because of an imbalanced workload outside of career hours. It’s that mental load of motherhood I’ve written about before, plus the sheer number of housekeeping chores that most often fall to women in the home.
A 2016 article in Business Insider noted that “According to the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) and other sources, women devote more time than men to chores in nearly every country. American women spend more than two hours daily on chores, compared to just 82 minutes for men.”
So while American men typically partake in more leisure time than American women do, and the women are also picking up that slack in an outsized portion of after-work work, time poverty flourishes. Leading to the exacerbation of this feeling that there aren’t enough hours in the day. Or not enough energy in the reserves. Or not enough experiencing of the life.
What I’d really like to see — besides parity in household and child-rearing tasks — is a movement toward slowness.
A movement toward less.
Luckily for us all, this movement already exists. It’s called the Slow Movement.
And here on the cusp of the holiday season, a season that is marinated in excessive amounts of everything — expectations, consumerism, busyness, food consumption — the Slow Movement feels like a balm. A promise. And a hope.
The phrase “slow movement” was first read in Carl Honore’s 2004 book, “In Praise of Slow.”
Honore says, “This is where our obsession with going fast and saving time leads: to road rage, air rage, shopping rage, relationship rage, office rage, vacation rage, gym rage. Thanks to speed, we live in the age of rage.”
And, “By slowing down at the right moments, people find that they do everything better. They eat better, they make love better, they exercise better, they work better, they live better.”
But to get from a desire for slowness to the embodiment of it is something altogether different, isn’t it? It requires a protection of schedules. Certainly more parity in home chores. Absolutely a shift in mindfulness.
While part of me would love if my children’s extracurricular activities were suddenly canceled so all of my after-work hours could be devoted to slowness, that’s not a reasonable plan at the moment. We are in a season of activity. A time of busyness. The idea of slowness, though, doesn’t just come from our outward obligations. I want to move toward internal slowness.
That means moving away from frantic thoughts and toward calming ones. Which requires personal effort in letting go of harmful expectations and worries for myself and my kids. Slowness means leaving space for curiosity about my family and their needs. It means seeing my kids or my husband in a state of nonbusyness and choosing not to worry that they should be accomplishing tasks. Remembering that slow time does the important work of letting my family examine their thoughts, plans, beliefs and futures.
Slowness means knowing when my plate is full enough. Knowing I can say no to excess anything in favor of less. And that my refusal to do more (or everything) is rooted in the desire for a peaceful life.
Honore’s Slow Movement expounds on the wisdom of the iconic Ferris Beuller: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t slow down and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
