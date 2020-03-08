A dear coworker, Bill Caldwell, recently forwarded me a 1976 column from Erma Bombeck, in which she spoofed George Carlin’s list of unsayable words.
Carlin, of course, was poking fun at the words one couldn’t say on television because of censorship practices, but Bombeck added a fun twist: She came up with the five things considered censor-worthy by kids. Her list included “broccoli,” ‘go to bed” and “walk.” Of that last one, “Most children don’t even experiment with this word until after they are married,” she quipped.
This got me thinking, and because I think best when typing, please accept this cobbled-together list of things my darling offspring find too, too bad to be uttered aloud in polite company. And if you have a minute, I’d love to hear from you: What’s on your children’s list of unsayable words?
‘I’m not on Tik Tok’
Nothing reminds my poor, punished babes of their low standing like the mention that social media is off limits for the foreseeable future. Not only Tik Tok, but Instagram and all the others are outlawed. Though they wail and clutch their pearls when we cite obligations to mental health rather than to popularity, we won’t budge. And those are forbidden words indeed. They’ll hide their familial shame from their friends behind zipped, prudish lips, while we parents flout propriety and speak our truth like tactless hooligans.
‘Homework’
This word in particular is so heinous, so disturbing, that it’s been banned from most kids’ bedrooms. They won’t allow its vulgarity to pass into their sacred spaces. When it is pronounced by a crass parent, the delicate children flinch. Still, we get around it: There are sensitive ways to ask about the evening’s requirements, for example, with cultured words such as “assignment,” “project” or — this one toes a provocative line in more authoritarian parts of the country — “classwork.”
‘Laundry’
In some cases, a younger child will whisper this to a sibling if they’re feeling spicy and brave, but mostly, it remains an off-limits subject. At least until the middle school years, when the kids grow bold enough to understand the truth: Laundry is a fact of life. Like human anatomy and biology, they must confront some uncomfortable truths, blushing and unsure, that are needed for survival. When they can calmly discuss how to sort delicates from denim, you’ll know it’s time they learned how to protect themselves with pretreatment products.
‘Tea’
First, a primer: “Tea” is a playful word for the 4-1-1. The details. The drama. As in, “Hello, would you please spill the tea already?” In most cases, this word can be said in complete innocence. I think it’s generally considered to be of acceptable use in all layers of society, especially from child to child. However, when directed from parent to child, be prepared for an implosion and the conversation’s demise. They’ll shy away, ignore your impolite outburst and clench disapproving teeth against your request. Be kinder when trying later with a classier phrase such as “How was your day?” Even their pious grandmothers wouldn’t quail then.
‘Nothing’
Another usually ambiguous word that, when used in the wrong circumstances, is verboten to my kids. On the rare quiet weekend, I’m especially aware of its obscenity when I accidentally drop the nothing-bomb in reply to my kids’ query of “What are we doing today?” Still, as adults, we must offer ourselves some leeway. We don’t wish to offend, but strong words sometimes get the point across when tiptoeing will not do. I won’t equivocate with a “Maybe we can get ice cream later” or a “quick run to the park” when the truth of our nonfilled day is stark. Leave me to my reading and closet-cleaning, child, and close your ears if my promiscuous cursing shocks you.
‘The Wi-Fi’s Out’
It’s the mother of all cuss words. It won’t be tolerated under any circumstances and is appalling to parents and children alike. Don’t say it, I beg of you. The world won’t look kindly on your indecency. Have a care, darling, and bring me my smelling salts, would you?
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.