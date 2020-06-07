One truth I learned long ago about parenthood — and life — is that just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, something will change.
Or everything will change.
Having kids of a certain age makes this more visible: Babies and toddlers don’t settle into days but plow through them. We parents are left chasing behind, trying to orient our days around their needs. The roller coaster feels inevitable, and (in mentally healthy times) we accept it.
During the elementary years, a timid stability takes over and gets us feeling comfortable. The kids sleep better, grow more slowly and reward us with independence. So when big changes sneak in, we aren’t ready. We thought our roller-coastering days were past, but puberty laughs in our faces. Social graces (or their lack) poke fun at our complacency. Big kids come with big worries, and we’re not on such solid ground as we thought.
Add natural disasters, familial stress or pandemics, and the idea of having it all figured out becomes a laughable phase of our own. We forgot to accept the roller coaster. We discover how little we knew in the first place but learn that all along we’ve known how to care for ourselves and our families, and that’s enough.
All of that to say, in my dependably wordy fashion: It’s time for a shift, friends.
With changes on the horizon for my family and my career, the time for publicly sharing my journey as a parent has come to its natural end. This will be my final column, ending a 10-year habit that’s changed my whole world one week at a time.
I’ll say it’s probably for the best, as I’ve been stoppering my words to honor privacy more often or asking permission from my teenagers to share personal details. But it’s a transition choked with emotion. Being able to tell my stories and share my stumbles with readers has been one of the greatest honors of my life, so before I go, I want to focus on gratitude.
I’m grateful for the space granted by my friends and co-workers at The Joplin Globe. What began as a 200-word allowance from the ever-generous and encouraging Carol Stark drew me into a world of introspection and a desire to understand myself as a parent. As a human. They’ll say I helped fill a need in the community (or at least filled a hole in the paper), but I’ll forever swear it was ME who received all the benefit. Writing is healing. Self-examination is sustenance. Storytelling is soul-freeing, so I’m grateful.
Having a weekly writing deadline gave me an important nudge toward seeing my kids for who they really are: unique and powerful teachers. I’m grateful for the lessons they teach, including the knowledge that in order to be a good parent to my kids, I have to re-parent myself daily. I’ve had to acknowledge the way my fears inform my discipline. How my courage falters in the face of anger. How my self-doubts bleed into my raised voice. How my own past traumas turned my kids’ molehills into seemingly unscalable mountains. Admitting my own shortcomings became a fact of life thanks the forced reality of confronting my family’s needs — in public. Publicly shared word choices have a way of requiring personal, clarifying reflection, and I’m grateful.
As my dear co-worker and even dearer friend Amanda Stone is quick to graciously remind me when I stray too near self-defeat or negative talk in light of my own shortcomings: “We all have strengths and weaknesses,” she says, balancing her hands in the air like the scales of justice. I’m grateful to have soaked up kindnesses like these during this season of life, when honesty is as valuable as compassion.
Working with passionate, engaged and committed journalists has opened my eyes to the world in ways I’m still learning. People raising children today are lucky to still have the truth-seekers, the fact-checkers, the accountability-holders and the community advocates who work tirelessly under the freedom of the First Amendment. Many towns across the nation don’t have their newspapers any longer, but Joplin does, and it’s a blessing I’ll continue to be grateful for.
Finally, I’m grateful for you, readers who have become friends. Writing this column has often felt like maintaining a personal journal, but journals don’t often come with feedback. Even less often do they yield freeflowing and heartfelt conversation. Hearing from grandparents with wisdom to share, fellow parents offering commiseration and understanding, adult children caring for their elderly parents — connecting with my community in this way has been life-giving, and I’m grateful.
Because I’ve never yet learned how to gracefully stop talking, I’ll just back away slowly. Please know that I’m wishing you luck and peace on your roller coaster path. So long, friends, until we meet again.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe.
