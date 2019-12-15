The first time, it was about his hair.
Our second grader had requested a mohawkian style — complete with sticky gel and hairspray — and as this marked his very first (willing) foray into hair products, we obliged pretty ecstatically. But it was not meant to be.
“Mom, when I got to school, everyone was looking up at my hair. It was embarrassing. I told them it was my dad’s idea, then I pushed it down with my hands,” he told me.
The second time, it was about his shoes.
He’d gotten crafty with a Sharpie and drawn marks on his everyday high-tops that made them look like they’d been through a battle zone. The marks, as correctly advertised by the permanent marker company, have been permanent for several months now, to my son’s delight. Until this week.
“A kid in another class asked why I drew pictures on my shoes. So I told him Dad did it ... I just couldn’t think of what else to say!”
My first instinct, as an adult far, far removed from the social concerns of children, had little patience for his worries. Who cares if people looked at your hair? That was the idea, right? To have your cool hairstyle be noticed? Or if it wasn’t done for coolness, the hairstyle was chosen because of personal preference — again, a valid enough reason to disregard others’ opinions.
My second instinct was denial: “Of course they liked your hair or your shoe-art. Who wouldn’t like you! You’re great! They were probably just curious.”
Finally, I wondered about the healthiness of fibbing to cover up an embarrassment, but I wasn’t so worried about the lies. I’ve told my kids for years now that if they’re being pressured to do something they don’t feel comfortable with, to blame their refusals on Mom and Dad. We can withstand being thrown under those bus tires pretty well by now.
As in, “Sorry, I can’t come to your co-ed swim party without adult supervision, my mom is being lame and won’t let me go.” Or, “I wanted to stay the night and wake up early to help you with your paper route — thanks so much for asking! — but my dad said no. Maybe next year.” And certainly, when they’re being asked to have a beer at a party or smoke a joint, they have my full permission to lie their little heads off about how allergic they are to yeast and green things, or how their mom is making them come home early to rake leaves for the poor or whatever nonsense needs be said to get them out of a situation that feels awful.
So I get it: These situations felt awful to my boy. Embarrassment and self-consciousness feels awful. He found a way out and used it. Fine. The lies were the symptom anyway, not the cause. And the cause seemed to be a fear of rejection.
I wondered then why I hadn’t yet had the conversation with him that I continuously have with my middle school girls about fitting in or standing out and being liked or disliked. Probably because, at 8 years old, I haven’t thought my son needed to worry about fitting in. Or about self-confidence. But sociologically speaking, we all worry about these things from very early ages. Acceptance, significance and feeling part of the pack are often recognized as basic human needs, while rejection and humiliation are some of our most basic fears.
Those needs and fears aren’t taught; they’re instinctual. They subconsciously inform so many of our actions. So of course my son, whom I still imagine to be carefree and joyfully innocent, is living into those hardwired codes. As we all do.
It was time to start the conversation with him — the ongoing, yearslong conversation about understanding that not everyone will like you and how to handle that reality.
“Think of yourself as something really great,” it begins. “Imagine you’re a cookies-and-cream ice cream cone, with extra Oreos sprinkled on top. You’re delicious and sweet and creamy and crunchy, all at once. You’re an absolute TREAT.”
This works well with my boy because an Oreo Blizzard from Dairy Queen is just about his favorite thing ever. But anything could be easily substituted: a corn dog, a California roll, a plain cheese pizza, the perfectly ripened strawberry.
“But remember, no matter how delicious, sweet, creamy and crunchy you are, there are people out there who just don’t like ice cream cones. Or they find cookies-and-cream to be boring. Maybe Oreos give them indigestion. They’re allergic to dairy. These people will not like you no matter what. You’re not their style. Now they don’t have to be mean or anything; they might just not pay much attention to you. Or they might wonder why you decided to wear such tall Oreos on your head. They might stare.
“The point is, they won’t like you much even if you pretend to be something else for a while. They’re not for you, and you’re not for them. Other people will love your sweetness. Other people will find your extra Oreos to be super great.
“Not everyone will like you, and that’s not a problem. It won’t feel great at first, but it’s OK. You can be OK.”
This conversation isn’t an eraser, and it isn’t a one-time deal. It doesn’t magically get rid of the way it makes you feel when you’ve been rejected by the so-called cool kids. But over time, it burrows into one’s brain and acts as a reminder. With repetition, it can trick our instinctual feelings of humiliation into becoming something less feral. Less knee-jerk.
I think having this talk with our kids helps them to be more able to reconsider a reflexive sense of hurt. We can’t be everyone’s favorite, and most of us aren’t universally liked. Our lives can still be full and satisfying, because out there in the midst of widely differing tastes, we are someone’s best-loved Oreo Blizzard. We are someone’s favorite treat.
SARAH COYNE is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
