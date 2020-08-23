MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — There’s a saying: When life gives lemons, make lemonade. That’s true for a church community in Lawrence County.
When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the annual Apple Butter Makin’ Days, the team at Mount Vernon Christian Church looked for a way to, well, save their own apples (and peaches).
Forming partnerships with vendors in both Mount Vernon and Joplin, as well as providing direct sales from the church, thousands of jars of apple butter and peach butter will find their way to patrons — with all of the proceeds benefiting local, regional, national and international missionaries and ministries.
“The big thing is the apple butter helps us provide support around the world for the big ‘C’ Christian church,” said Pastor Jeff Kruger. “It also lets us support people in our own community and gives us the finances to do those things, where we are able to step in (and help).”
Behind the butter
Each year, in a series of Saturday events, up to 50 volunteers — from teen to adult — gather at the church to make the apple and peach butters.
Using an apple recipe which first came from the Stotts City Union Church that was passed down through family members, and using a relatively new peach butter recipe, volunteers start at 3 a.m. on cook days to make four copper kettles worth — 50 gallons per kettle — of apple and peach butters.
Mixing apple, cinnamon and sugar — the exact proportions remain a closely guarded secret — the long day goes to 6 p.m., allowing volunteers to make two batches of butter in the morning and two in the afternoon.
From each kettle, volunteers can bottle 25 cases of jars — 300 jars of butter. A typical Saturday’s efforts can make 2,400 quart jars for future sales.
“It gives us an opportunity to make an impact in our community,” explained Mike Murphy, youth pastor. “Frankly there’s not another fundraiser like it. I can’t go wash cars at O’Rileys — there’s not enough Saturdays in a year to overcome what we can put back into the community and the church around the world.
“The hours that it takes is outweighed by the impact we can have on the community and kingdom, being God’s hands in the world.”
Church volunteers started making apple butter seven years ago to support a number of projects within the community and beyond. Peach was added four years ago as a way to raise funds for the congregation’s youth ministry.
Typically, during the festival that usually takes place on the second weekend in October, volunteers set the 50-gallon copper kettles on the Mount Vernon square, demonstrating the process while selling 7,500 jars of apple butter for $6 each and 2,500 jars of peach butter for $8 each.
Murphy said the peach butter, which uses “really good” cling peaches, costs a bit more to make. The apple butter uses Jonathan apples.
In the end, Murphy estimates the fundraiser brings in up to $30,000 from the apple butter and up to $10,000 for the peach butter after expenses.
While there are many ways to eat the two butters, Murphy said there’s nothing better than apple butter on a fresh, right-out-of-the-oven biscuit. Many like to use the peach butter as a marinade or glaze for pork.
Reaching the community
In the last month, church volunteers used some of the money to purchase backpacks and supplies for Mount Vernon prekindergarteners through fifth graders, giving out grade appropriate backpacks filled with needed school supplies to at least 625 of the school district’s 750 students. Other items were provided for junior high and high schoolers in need.
“We do a number of things throughout the year in our community as needs and opportunities arise,” explained Murphy. “Early on, we used the funds to take a group of high school kids to North Carolina to do mission work.”
Earlier this summer, some of the proceeds provided an extra $1,000 donation to one of the church’s missionaries affected by the pandemic’s ripples. The youth fund helped elementary and junior high students attend summer camp this summer and typically provides resources for an annual retreat bringing in speakers from Ozark Christian College.
It’s also helping the church support Waltham Witte, an intern from OCC this year, who along with the ministry team is organizing ministry and outreach plans for the 2020-21 school year.
In the next few months, leaders plan to open a day care at the church with proceeds from the apple butter sales establishing scholarships for parents in need.
“We are motivated to reach out to people and share Christ’s love,” Kruger said. “The best thing is we are using it for kingdom work around the world, and we’re getting to love people radically through that.”
Selling the goods
The apple and peach butters are available at the church from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Appointments to purchase the butters at other times may be made by calling 417-466-2744.
In Mount Vernon, patrons may purchase both butters at Fancy Pants Dry Cleaners, KeenBean Coffee Roasters and ReeceNichols Realty.
Beyond locations in Mount Vernon, the product can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday at the Pie Safe in Joplin or at the Joplin Regional Stockyards.
Bakers at the Pie Safe using the peach butter to make panini on sourdough bread featuring white cheddar, ricotta, fresh peaches and bacon.
“This is a very small way, during this very difficult time especially during the pandemic, everyone can get on board to help the community,” Murphy said. “The funds (this year) literally gave needy children backpacks to start school and helped build wells in Haiti.
“It seems like a small thing, 16 ounce jars of butter, but it makes a huge impact globally, and it’s something everyone can get behind. The cost is small, but what we can give back to the community is significant.”
About the church
Mount Vernon Christian Church is located at 1460 McVey St. in Mount Vernon. The worship service takes place at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday, in person and streaming on Facebook. Doughnuts and coffee are served at 10 a.m.
For additional information about the church, or to purchase apple or peach butter direct, call 417-466-2744, visit the church’s Facebook page or go to www.mtvernoncc.org.
