For the past two and half years, Byers Avenue United Methodist Church members have found a different way to reach into the community.
In May 2019, Sarah Kralik, along with her husband, the Rev. Chuck Kralik, began Little Light Preschool as a child care ministry at the church.
It developed after the couple began assessing potential outreach opportunities that could take place using the church’s facility at 1730 S. Byers Ave.
Prior to moving to Byers Avenue UMC in January 2019, Chuck served as an associate pastor and Sarah taught in the preschool at St. Paul’s United Methodist in Joplin.
“We thought it was in the middle of town and in a good location,” Sarah said.
The preschool started with one class and three children between the ages of 3 and 5. It’s grown to include six children.
“We offer a loving, nurturing environment with small class sizes and one on one attention,” Sarah said. “We use a Christian curriculum called Heggerty Phonics, which is incredible. It’s all oral and helps the kids learn how letters and sounds work to make new words and how words work.”
The school also uses Eureka math, which uses hands-on manipulatives to teach student how numbers work as they learn new skills.
As a ministry, Sarah said church officials strive to keep enrollment fees low. Scholarships are available.
“All kids deserve a good beginning education, no matter what their background,” Sarah said.
Right now, classes take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. As enrollment increases, Sarah hopes to grow the school.
“It’s a good place to start and build on in the future,” Sarah said. “I would like it to grow. I don’t want it to be huge but do see it eventually including 20 to 25 students in two to three different classes.”
Sarah said small classes are important because that gives teachers a chance to work closely with each student, keeping track of where they are and what they need to increase their educational skills.
“I just love teaching,” Sarah said. “I like teaching, planning all of it and figuring out which things they like and have fun with.”
Before directing a preschool, Sarah spent time serving as a paraprofessional in a public school working with autistic students. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Concordia University in Steward, Nebraska.
“I always liked working with kids,” Sarah said. “It’s exciting to be able to be one of the first teachers kids can have.”
Faith plays a role in the preschool, as Sarah helps students gain an understanding of who Jesus is, teaching them about his love. Lessons also include different Bible stories, focusing on people such as Jonah and Noah.
“We tell them about who the people were and what they did, and how God is integrated in all of the stories,” Sarah said.
Ultimately, Sarah hopes children find a loving, safe environment with lots of hands-on activities and a lot of fun.
“Whether a person be 3 or 103, Byers Avenue is all about helping people, meeting them where they are at,” Sarah said. “We want to give people the resources they need to have the best start, whenever that happens to be.”
Learn more
For more information or to enroll a student, contact Sarah Kralik at 417-317-9840.
