Scott Meeker: ‘Ad Astra’ never takes off; ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’ soars

It’s weird — sitting through a two-hour movie and feeling absolutely nothing. “Ad Astra” is clearly a film with weighty thoughts on fathers and sons, humanity and our place in the cosmos. But it also goes to great lengths to hold the audience at such a distance that none of it really sticks.
Following a surge from deep space that threatens Earth, Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is assigned to undertake an expedition to discover what happened to his father, Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones). His father vanished while leading a mission called the Lima Project 16 years earlier, and intelligence suggests that he may still be alive and behind the surge that is wreaking havoc back home.
It’s a mission that takes Roy from Earth to the moon, then to Mars and beyond in a film that plays as a sci-fi update on “Heart of Darkness.”
The problem is that director James Gray has created a film without an emotional center. We get frequent monotone soliloquies that communicate Roy’s state of mind and beautiful, lingering imagery of space and other planets, but with such a blanket of reserve over the events — even the few action scenes feel muted — it’s hard to connect.
While “Ad Astra” takes its name from the Latin phrase for “to the stars,” the utter lack of awe, wonder or hint of emotional resonance ultimately work against the story it’s trying to tell. It has the lofty ambitions of Terrence Malick’s 2011 film “Tree of Life” (which also starred Pitt) but none of the depth.
Which brings me to “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” a film that cost a fraction of the budget for “Ad Astra” and manages to stick the landing on almost every front.
Zak (Zack Gottsagen) is a 22-year-old with Down syndrome living in a North Carolina nursing home. He has no family and no desire to live among the elderly and infirmed residents of the home — what he really wants is to become a professional wrestler like his hero, the Saltwater Redneck, on the old VHS tape he regularly watches.
After a late-night escape, he winds up hiding on a boat stolen by Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), who is on the run from a pair of crabbers whose equipment he has destroyed. Though Tyler initially wants no part of Zak’s journey and leaves him behind, circumstances bring them back together, and he agrees to help get him to the Florida wrestling school run by the Saltwater Redneck.
Following not far behind are Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), who wants to bring Zak back to the nursing home, and the crab fishermen looking for some payback.
As Zak, Tyler and Eleanor’s paths converge, it becomes a sweet tale about family — “Friends are the family you choose,” Zak is told.
Gottsagen is a real find, delivering a winning performance full of humor and determination. LaBeouf is also great as a loner carrying a heavy burden, and there are solid performances from Bruce Dern, Thomas Haden Church and John Hawkes.
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” is a small film but one with heart to spare, full of characters you root for and emotional beats that are definitely earned.
“Ad Astra” is playing at the Regal Northstar 14; “Peanut Butter Falcon” is playing at Bookhouse Cinema and Regal.
Scott Meeker is a former Joplin Globe reporter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.