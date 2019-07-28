We all deal with grief in different ways.
Some of us run from it; others wallow. In the end, we hope to reach the “acceptance” stage — a place where we can find our footing and learn to enjoy life again.
For Dani Ardor (Florence Pugh), the processing of a traumatic loss involves a journey to a strange commune in Sweden with her boyfriend and his group of friends for a ritualistic festival that occurs only once every 90 years.
Director Ari Aster follows his 2018 debut “Hereditary” with “Midsommar” — one of the sunniest horror films you’ll ever see and a movie that is unafraid to not only wear its strange, dark heart on its sleeve but to telegraph exactly where things are headed early and often.
Not wanting to be alone, Dani accepts a half-hearted invitation from her insensitive boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) to accompany him and his friends (William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter and Vilhelm Blomgren) to Hårga for the festival. Christian doesn’t believe she’ll actually take him up on the invite, and the guys take it as a bit of a buzzkill when she does. After all, he and his friends are there for the psychedelic drugs, Swedish milkmaids and possible inspiration for an anthropology thesis.
Their hosts are friendly and unassuming, dressed all in white as they welcome their guests to their commune — a series of small buildings, tables and a forbidden temple settled in a lush field of green. It’s all weird as hell, which Dani notices right from the start.
Given the plentiful symbols and detailed illustrations found throughout Hårga, not much of what’s in store for her and her companions should come as a complete surprise — to them or the movie’s audience.
This should probably be said up front: Your mileage may vary with this film.
Aster takes a leisurely approach to “Midsommar” — some may find the pacing as off-putting as our central characters do the near constant daylight of their new surroundings. And as the festival begins to unfold, some may rightly question why our visitors choose to remain after witnessing ... no spoilers, so let’s just say some crazy stuff happens.
It’s not going to be for everyone, but that’s almost beside the point.
“Midsommar” isn’t as immediately and deeply disturbing as “Hereditary,” and it isn’t concerned with the hitting the beats one might associate with a film about college kids unknowingly wandering into a death cult. Instead, as the final shot makes clear, it’s a film that is ultimately more concerned with Dani’s emotional destination than the actual journey itself.
It’s about reaching the acceptance stage, even at a horrific cost.
Scott Meeker is a former Joplin Globe reporter and a movie buff.
“Midsommar” opened Friday and runs through Thursday, Aug. 8 at Bookhouse Cinema. For more, including full movie listings for area theaters, check out Page 15.
