PITTSBURG, Kan. — All members of the Southeast Kansas Scottish Rite are invited to attend the stated dinner and meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Armstrong Masonic Lodge, 3105 N. Joplin St.
The dinner will honor the 25- and 50-year members as well as the longest and oldest members for their years of commitment and dedication to the Scottish Rite.
Social half-hour begins at 5:30 p.m.; dinner follows at 6 p.m. Reservations are required; RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 1, at fsscottishrite@sbcglobal.net or by calling 620-223-1330.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are highly recommended.
