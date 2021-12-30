PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Scottish Rite will hold a dinner and meeting on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Armstrong Masonic Lodge, 3105 N. Joplin St.
A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starting at 7 p.m.
Reservations are required. RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 5, at fsscottishrite@sbcglobal.net or by calling 620-223-1330.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are highly recommended.
