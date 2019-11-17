When Christmas nears, people often hear about “the reason for the season.” From a literary and cultural perspective, that reason is Charles Dickens, who is largely credited for the way Christmas is celebrated the way it is today.
“A lot of what Dickens brings is the holiday feel and festivity,” said Jim Lile, director of Southern Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” “And a lot of the human interaction or about how we are supposed to behave to each other around the holidays. I’ve read that he’s been credited with some of that.”
Christmas and the Victorian period are forever entwined, mainly because of Dickens’ famous crotchety miser. Scholars say that at the beginning of the Victorian era, Christmas wasn’t widely celebrated. Easter was considered the major Christian holiday, and Christmas’ connection to old pagan festivals such as Saturnalia and Yule were under intense scrutiny by the Puritans and Oliver Cromwell, wrote Dickens scholar David Perdue.
“Especially the part where the boy and girl represent ignorance and want, and it says to beware of ignorance especially. That’s one of the main reasons Dickens wrote the story, because it’s about those social interactions,” Lile said.
Southern Theatre will present its version of the Christmas classic from Wednesday to Sunday.
The story features the Christmas-time tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a bean-counter so famous for his cheapskately ways that his last name has become common in the lexicon. As Scrooge tries to get a good night’s sleep, three ghosts visit him and show him how his past, present and future are all affected by his unwillingness to give.
While the presentation will be set in a more modern time, it will be a faithful adaptation of Dickens’ story, Lile said.
“We’re taking the extra step of adding a contemporary vibe visually,” Lile said. “It will have a more modern look to it. So people who watch the movie every year, they’ll have a visually different context.”
The cast features Cameron Centobie playing Scrooge. Other cast members include Hulon J. Smith, Rahman Ali, Austin Henady, Ying Thao, Robert Humphrey, Rory Ellington, Abby Brower, Chelsie Jeffries, Dalton Cobb, Bailee Lewis, Brianna Simpson, Courtney Taylor, Caeli Johnson, Lannum Litherland, Marshall Stone-Strait and Brookelynn Stone. It is directed by Jim Lile.
Though the show is being held before Thanksgiving, that’s the perfect time to get in a Christmas frame of mind, Lile said.
“In some ways, Ebenezer might be all of us, from time to time,” Lile said. “This story is a good reminder of what the holiday season is all about.”
It will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Bud Walton Theatre on the campus of MSSU. Tickets: $7, $5 for seniors and students. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. each night.
Details: 417-625-9393.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.